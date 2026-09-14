More Than 1,000 Afghan Migrants Returned to Afghanistan

More Than 1,000 Afghan Migrants Returned to Afghanistan

According to reports, more than 1,000 Afghan migrants have recently returned to Afghanistan as the deportation of Afghan migrants from neighboring countries continues.

Reports indicate that on Sunday, September 13 (22 Sunbula/Shar), 250 families comprising 1,083 people were forcibly returned to Afghanistan.

According to the reports, 91 families, consisting of 476 people, entered Afghanistan through the Torkham crossing in Nangarhar. Another 17 families, comprising 97 people, returned through the Spin Boldak crossing in Kandahar, while 129 families, totaling 481 people, entered through the Silk Bridge crossing in Nimroz.

The reports further state that 13 families, comprising 29 people, were returned through the Islam Qala crossing in Herat.

The deportation of Afghan migrants from neighboring countries continues, while returnees in Afghanistan are also facing difficult living conditions.