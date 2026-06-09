Iran: Two Military Personnel Killed in Israeli Strikes; Both Sides Signal Halt

TEHRAN – Iran’s state media announced on Tuesday that at least two members of the country’s air defense force were killed during Israeli strikes the previous day, marking the latest exchange of fire in the protracted Middle East conflict. Despite the deaths, both Israel and Iran have indicated they are stepping back from further escalation.

Iranian state television identified the deceased as personnel of the Army Air Defense Force, framing their deaths within the context of national defense.

“These esteemed martyrs of the Army Air Defense Force attained martyrdom while carrying out their mission of defending the country’s skies during yesterday’s (Monday) aggression by the Zionist regime,” state television reported, using the Islamic Republic’s customary term for Israel.

The Monday strikes were the first direct attacks exchanged between the two archrivals since a fragile ceasefire in the region took effect two months ago. The resumption of hostilities came despite public calls for restraint from former U.S. President Donald Trump, who has sought to position himself as a mediator.

Later on Monday, both nations issued statements saying they were halting further attacks, suggesting the episode may be contained for now. The limited scope of the strikes and the relatively low casualty count has been interpreted by analysts as a calculated signal rather than an opening salvo in a wider war.

Speaking to reporters in the early hours of Tuesday as he returned from an NBA Finals game, Trump confirmed his involvement in de-escalating the situation.

“They were going back and forth, and now they both agreed through me to stop,” Trump said. “We’re in the final throes of what will be a very, very good deal.”

Trump did not elaborate on the terms of the purported agreement, and neither the Israeli nor Iranian government immediately commented on his claims. The Biden administration, which remains in office until January 2025, has not confirmed any direct U.S. role in the Monday night de-escalation.

While the immediate crisis appears to have subsided, the deaths mark a fresh reminder of the volatility along the Israel-Iran fault line, where covert and overt military action has repeatedly threatened to spiral into regional warfare.

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