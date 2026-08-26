Islamabad: Hospital Fire Claims Lives of 14 Newborns

At least 14 infants were killed early Wednesday morning when a devastating fire broke out in the maternity ward of a major public hospital in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad. The incident has sent shockwaves across the country, prompting an urgent government response and renewed scrutiny of fire safety standards in public healthcare facilities.

The fire ignited on the third floor of the Mother and Child Health (MCH) Ward at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), one of the largest and busiest state-run hospitals in the region. According to the Islamabad district office, the blaze was reported around 6:45 a.m. local time (0145 UTC) and is believed to have been triggered by an explosion in an air conditioning unit within the nursery.

Rescue teams and police arrived at the scene shortly after the emergency call was placed, managing to bring the flames under control within hours. However, the swift response could not prevent the heavy loss of life. Officials confirmed that 16 newborns were in the ward at the time of the fire; only one infant was successfully rescued. The condition of that survivor has not yet been disclosed.

Outside the hospital’s main entrance, heart-wrenching scenes unfolded as distraught family members gathered in search of answers. A nurse, visibly shaken, read aloud the names of the deceased babies as anguished relatives crowded around. One father, clutching his head in grief, told the AFP news agency: “I lost my daughter. She was only three days old. My wife was in the ward when the fire broke out. They took everyone out, but we were just sitting on the road, waiting for help that never came.”

A woman was seen weeping uncontrollably nearby, while another man cleared shattered glass from two broken windows, seemingly salvaging what little remained. Security personnel stood guard at the gates, restricting access to the facility as authorities began their preliminary inquiries.

National Outcry and Government Response

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed profound grief over what he described as an “irreparable loss.” In a formal statement, he called for an immediate, high-level investigation into the incident. “The circumstances that led to this tragedy must be thoroughly reviewed,” Sharif said. “Those responsible whether through negligence, oversight, or violation of safety protocols must be identified and subjected to the strictest possible action under the law.”

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also conveyed his condolences, echoing the prime minister’s call for accountability and vowing that the government would provide full support to the affected families.

Authorities have not yet officially confirmed the exact cause of the fire, though initial reports point to an electrical fault in the air conditioning unit. A formal forensic investigation is now underway, with inspectors expected to examine the hospital’s wiring, fire suppression systems, and evacuation protocols.

A Recurring Crisis: Pakistan’s Fire Safety Failures

This tragedy is the latest in a long and troubling series of deadly fires in Pakistan, where inadequate building codes, outdated electrical infrastructure, and weak enforcement of safety regulations have repeatedly led to catastrophic losses of life.

In January of this year, a massive fire at a shopping center in the southern port city of Karachi killed more than 65 people.

In 2023, another shopping mall blaze in Karachi claimed at least 11 lives.

In 2021, a factory fire in the same city resulted in the deaths of 16 workers.

Perhaps the deadliest on record occurred in 2012, when a garment factory in Karachi’s Baldia Town was engulfed in flames, killing over 250 laborers. That building had no fire exits or emergency stairwells.

Public hospitals in Pakistan, though subsidized and essential for millions, are frequently under-resourced and overcrowded. Many lack modern fire detection systems, sprinklers, or clearly marked emergency exits, making them especially vulnerable in the event of an electrical mishap.

Grieving a Nation

As the sun rose over Islamabad on Wednesday, the capital found itself in mourning. Flags at government buildings were lowered to half-mast, and civil society groups have begun calling for nationwide safety audits of all public hospitals. For now, though, the focus remains on the grieving families—mothers and fathers who walked into a hospital hoping to bring their babies home, only to leave with nothing but memories.

Prime Minister Sharif has pledged that the government will not only seek justice but also take concrete steps to prevent such a tragedy from ever happening again. “A loss of innocent lives is a wound that does not heal,” he said. “We owe it to these children and their families to ensure that their deaths are not in vain.”

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