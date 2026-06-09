Netanyahu and Trump at Odds Over War They Once Started Together

What began as a unified front has devolved into a public falling-out. U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—who jointly launched the current conflict with Iran—are now clashing over its direction and future.

On Monday, Trump was quoted by an Israeli media outlet as warning Netanyahu against further escalating tensions with Iran. “I said, ‘Bibi, you better be careful, or you will be on your own very soon,’” Trump said, using the prime minister’s longtime nickname.

The rift has been widening for weeks. Israel’s latest strikes on Lebanon and Iran have made it clear that the two leaders, once inseparable allies, now want fundamentally different things.

Trump had publicly urged Israel not to strike Beirut amid its war with Iran-backed Hezbollah militants. But Israel struck the Lebanese capital on Sunday. In response, Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israel for the first time since the April ceasefire. Israel then hit back at Iranian targets just as Trump was engaged in weeks of high-stakes nuclear and security negotiations with Tehran.

Though the immediate fighting has since subsided, the strategic divergence between Washington and Jerusalem is likely to persist.

Differing Political Pressures

The split is driven largely by domestic politics.

Trump, whose Republican Party faces midterm elections later this year, is eager to wind down an increasingly unpopular war. His administration is keen to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to global shipping, which would help ease rising gas prices ahead of the vote. Iran has signaled that a full ceasefire in Lebanon is a prerequisite for any broader deal.

Netanyahu, who also faces elections this year, is under intense domestic pressure to stop Hezbollah’s cross-border attacks and prove to Israelis that he is winning the war against Iran and its proxies. At the same time, he must manage relations with Israel’s most crucial ally without appearing to bow to U.S. demands.

From Shoulder to Shoulder to Sharp Elbows

When the United States and Israel jointly attacked Iranian targets on February 28, the two allies appeared inseparable. Netanyahu declared the goal was to degrade Iran’s military, dismantle its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, and ultimately topple the regime. Trump, in a dramatic opening barrage, announced the death of Iran’s supreme leader and urged Iranians to “take back” their country.

But unity quickly gave way to friction. While Trump sought a swift, decisive victory similar to the one he claimed in Venezuela Netanyahu appeared intent on vanquishing Iran and its regional allies, even if that meant a prolonged conflict.

Trump, growing increasingly exasperated, has publicly urged both Iran and Israel to stop “shooting.” He added that “final negotiations” toward peace would proceed, “subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way.”

Netanyahu, however, struck a defiant tone in a televised statement. “Israel has a full right to self-defense,” he said, “and we are exercising it as required.”

‘A Little Bit Perturbed’

The tension boiled over last week when Trump was asked on the “Pod Force One” podcast whether he had called Netanyahu “effing crazy” and accused him of ingratitude. Trump’s response was blunt.

“I did,” he said. Then, softening slightly, he added: “I wouldn’t say angry. I was a little bit perturbed at his constantly fighting with Lebanon, you know.”

As both leaders navigate reelection pressures and a volatile Middle East, the question remains whether their once-unbreakable partnership can survive the strain or whether Netanyahu will, as Trump warned, soon find himself alone.

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