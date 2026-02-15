Ramadan 2026: Saudi Arabia Calls on Muslims to Sight Crescent Moon

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has issued a formal call to Muslims across the Kingdom to participate in the sighting of the crescent moon that will mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan for the year 1447 AH.

In an official statement released on Sunday, the court designated the evening of Tuesday, February 17, 2026, as the day to look for the new moon. According to the Islamic lunar calendar, this sighting will determine the official start date of Ramadan, the ninth and holiest month for Muslims worldwide.

“The Supreme Court requests that anyone who sights [the moon] with the naked eye or through binoculars to inform the nearest court and register their testimony, or contact the nearest center to assist them in reaching the nearest court,” the statement read. This traditional method of moon sighting, based on religious texts, is practiced in Saudi Arabia and many other Muslim-majority countries to set the start and end dates for lunar months.

Based on astronomical calculations, the crescent moon is expected to be visible after sunset on February 17. Consequently, Ramadan is anticipated to begin on either Wednesday, February 18, or Thursday, February 19, 2026, pending official confirmation by the Supreme Court following the testimonies received.

The Significance of Ramadan

Ramadan is the most sacred month in the Islamic calendar, commemorating the period when Muslims believe the Quran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. It is a time of intense spiritual reflection, increased devotion, and worship.

During the month, adult Muslims, with the exception of those who are ill, traveling, elderly, pregnant, nursing, or menstruating, are required to fast from dawn until sunset. This fast, known as Sawm, is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. It entails abstaining from all food, drink, smoking, and marital relations during the daylight hours.

The fast is broken each evening with a meal called Iftar, a tradition often started by eating dates and water, following the example of the Prophet Muhammad. Families and communities gather for Iftar, making it a time of social bonding and charity. Before the dawn prayer begins, Muslims wake to eat a pre-fast meal known as Suhoor, which provides sustenance for the day ahead.

The exact start date of Ramadan will be confirmed by the Saudi Supreme Court following the moon sighting on February 17. This confirmation will also be closely followed by Muslim communities around the world, many of which rely on the Saudi announcement.

