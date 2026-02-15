UN Secretary-General Urges Peace and Unity at Start of Holy Month of Ramadan

UNITED NATIONS – As the holy month of Ramadan begins, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres issued a heartfelt appeal for global peace, solidarity, and compassion, urging the international community to bridge divisions and extend help to the millions suffering from conflict and hardship.

In a video message released to mark the occasion, Guterres described Ramadan as a sacred period of reflection, prayer, and hope for Muslims worldwide. He emphasized that the month embodies a noble vision rooted in compassion, solidarity, and unity.

However, the Secretary-General struck a somber note, acknowledging that for millions across the globe, this vision remains a distant reality. He pointed to the ongoing conflicts, hunger, displacement, and discrimination plaguing numerous regions. Guterres specifically referenced the dire humanitarian situations in places such as Afghanistan, Yemen, Sudan, and the wider Sahel region, while making a particular mention of the suffering of civilians in Gaza.

“This is a time to reflect on the plight of those who are suffering,” Guterres said. “My heart is with all those affected by violence and insecurity, and we must never stop working for a future of dignity and peace for all.”

Guterres urged the international community to uphold the enduring message of Ramadan by actively working to bridge societal divisions. He called for a concerted effort to extend help and hope to the most vulnerable, and to steadfastly protect the rights and dignity of every individual, regardless of their background.

Reflecting on a personal note, the Secretary-General highlighted his long-standing tradition of visiting Muslim communities during Ramadan and joining them in fasting. He shared that this experience has deeply enriched his understanding of the month’s true spirit.

“Each year, I am inspired anew by the generosity I have witnessed and the sense of community that defines this special time,” Guterres said, underscoring that the month’s principles of peace and compassion continue to motivate his work.

Concluding his message with a powerful call to action, the UN chief expressed his hope that Ramadan would serve as a catalyst, motivating people worldwide to work together toward building a more peaceful, generous, and just world for all.

“May this holy month bring peace, and may it inspire us to show compassion to one another and build a just world for all,” he said, ending his message with the traditional greeting, “Ramadan Kareem.”

Donate Here