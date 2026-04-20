Russia and France Urge US and Iran to Preserve Ceasefire and Continue Talks

Moscow / Paris – On Monday, Russia called on the United States and Iran to maintain their current ceasefire and persist with diplomatic efforts, following a conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi. Iran remains one of Russia’s few close allies in the region.

“The Russian side again emphasized the need to preserve the truce, which must be observed within the parameters initially agreed upon and announced by the Pakistani mediators,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement released after the Lavrov-Araghchi call.

Russia has consistently condemned the United States for launching a bombing campaign in late February, an offensive that triggered the recent escalation of hostilities. While the Kremlin has benefited economically from high oil prices driven by the conflict, it has repeatedly urged Washington to de-escalate and pursue a long-term diplomatic resolution.

The ministry further stressed “the importance of continuing diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing the situation from spinning out of control and averting a relapse into armed confrontation.”

In its statement, Moscow also criticized what it described as Washington’s “unlawful naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and seizure of an Iranian container ship.” Additionally, Russia noted that Iran had pledged to do everything in its power to ensure the unhindered passage of Russian vessels and cargo through the strategic waterway.

France Calls for De-escalation

Separately, French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called on both the United States and Iran to lower tensions following a volatile weekend in and around the Strait of Hormuz. Roughly 20% of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supply transits through this narrow channel.

“Our position remains the same. We need to settle things through diplomacy. Everyone must calm down,” Macron said during a joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

The United States has maintained a blockade of Iranian ports, while Iran briefly lifted then reimposed its own blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.

Macron also confirmed that France had not been specifically targeted in the strait after Iranian forces fired on several ships on Saturday, including a container vessel belonging to the French shipping company CMA CGM. The company described the incident as “warning shots” and confirmed at the time that the crew was safe.

Background and Outlook

The recent hostilities mark the most serious confrontation between the US and Iran in years, with both sides accusing each other of aggression. International mediators, including Pakistan, have been working to stabilize the situation. Analysts warn that any collapse of the current ceasefire could lead to a wider regional conflict, disrupting global energy markets and drawing in other powers.

For now, Moscow and Paris appear aligned in their call for restraint, though their motivations differ Russia seeks to preserve its strategic and economic ties with Tehran, while France aims to prevent a broader escalation that could threaten European energy security and maritime navigation.

Donate Here