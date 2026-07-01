UN Chief Warns of Dire Consequences for Millions of Palestinians as UNRWA Faces Critical Funding Gap

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued an urgent appeal to member states to bridge a $100 million funding deficit for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), warning that the lives and welfare of millions of Palestinians are at immediate risk.

Speaking at a high-level donor conference in New York on Tuesday, Guterres described the agency’s financial situation as “increasingly precarious,” citing not only the severe shortfall but also what he called “sweeping restrictions” imposed by Israel on UNRWA’s operations across the occupied Palestinian territories.

“As we meet here today, the safety and welfare of millions of Palestine refugees hangs in the balance,” Guterres told delegates. He painted a grim picture of the humanitarian landscape, pointing to the “utterly appalling” living conditions in Gaza, escalating violence by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, and recent Israeli strikes on Lebanon, where a significant number of Palestinian refugees have historically sought shelter.

The Secretary-General emphasized that the funding crisis threatens to cripple UNRWA’s ability to deliver its core mandate providing education, healthcare, social services, and emergency shelter to over 2.6 million registered Palestinian refugees across Gaza, the West Bank (including East Jerusalem), Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria. Established by the UN General Assembly in 1949 in the wake of Israel’s creation, the agency has long been a lifeline for displaced communities across the region.

“UNRWA faces sweeping restrictions throughout the occupied Palestinian territory and a cash shortfall that imperils its work across the region,” Guterres said. “Further funding cuts could push conditions beyond breaking point.”

Political and Financial Pressures Mount

The funding crisis was precipitated in January 2024, when the United States historically UNRWA’s largest donor suspended its contributions following unsubstantiated Israeli allegations that a small number of the agency’s staff had participated in the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on southern Israel. An internal UN investigation, conducted by the Office of Internal Oversight Services, examined the claims against 19 specific employees. While it found sufficient evidence to suggest nine staff members “may have been involved,” it concluded that there was no or insufficient evidence to act against the remaining ten.

Despite the limited scope of the findings, the political fallout has been severe, with other donor nations also pausing or reducing their support. Guterres stressed that the agency had since implemented decisive governance reforms and updated its policies on political activities to address concerns, and he underscored that UNRWA’s mandate was overwhelmingly renewed by the General Assembly just six months ago.

“They cannot keep going like this without urgent backing and financial support from member states,” Guterres said, adding that UNRWA remains “a stabilising force in an age of instability.”

Guterres Decries ‘Smear Campaigns’ and Staff Casualties

In a sharp rebuke to the agency’s detractors, the UN chief denounced what he described as a concerted campaign to undermine UNRWA through “disinformation, smear campaigns, legislative actions, operational restrictions, and diplomatic roadblocks.” He warned that such actions not only endanger the welfare of millions of Palestinian refugees but also place the agency’s own personnel in the line of fire. Guterres noted that since October 2023, 390 UNRWA staff members have been killed in Israeli military operations in Gaza the highest death toll of UN aid workers in any single conflict in the organization’s history.

International Backing and Israeli Criticism

Turkey’s permanent representative to the UN, Ahmet Yildiz, echoed Guterres’s concerns at the conference, stating that UNRWA is facing unprecedented “political attacks and physical obstruction.” According to Turkey’s Anadolu news agency, Yildiz accused Israel of conducting “blatant violations of international law” aimed at “depriving Palestinian refugees of their right to return to their land” a reference to one of the most sensitive and contested issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel has consistently criticized UNRWA, arguing that the agency perpetuates the refugee status of Palestinians across generations and that its infrastructure has been co-opted by militant groups. Israeli officials have not yet formally responded to Guterres’s latest remarks.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric confirmed that the results of the donor conference, focused on voluntary contributions, will be announced on Wednesday. Meanwhile, humanitarian organizations warn that without an immediate infusion of funds, UNRWA may be forced to suspend food aid, school programs, and primary healthcare services as early as next month, with devastating consequences for some of the most vulnerable populations in the Middle East.

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