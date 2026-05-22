11 killed, dozens of homes damaged in Baghlan flash floods

At least 11 people have been killed and dozens of homes destroyed after devastating flash floods swept through northern Baghlan province, local officials confirmed on Friday.

Hedayatullah Hamdard, head of disaster preparedness at the Baghlan Department of Natural Disaster Management, told media that the floods struck Burka district overnight, claiming the lives of 11 people and completely destroying at least 40 houses.

He said the flooding also caused extensive financial losses in several other districts, including Dand-e-Ghori, Deh-e-Ghori, and Khwaja Hijran, where homes, agricultural land, and other property were damaged.

According to Hamdard, provincial authorities have convened an emergency meeting to gather accurate information about the scale of the disaster and coordinate an immediate response.

He added that relief operations and humanitarian assistance for affected families will begin as soon as the assessment process is completed and emergency plans are finalized.

Flash floods remain a recurring threat in Baghlan and other northern provinces, often causing heavy casualties and widespread destruction, particularly during periods of intense seasonal rainfall.

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