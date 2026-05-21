Israel Condemned for “Monstrous” Treatment of Gaza Aid Activists

Politicians around the world have sharply criticised Israel after footage emerged showing a senior government minister mocking handcuffed humanitarian activists detained while attempting to deliver aid to Gaza.

Israel is facing mounting international condemnation over what critics have described as the “monstrous,” “inhumane,” and “unacceptable” humiliation of hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists detained after their aid flotilla was intercepted en route to Gaza.

Outrage intensified after a video posted by Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s far-right National Security Minister, showed him taunting detainees as they knelt on the ground with their wrists bound in a makeshift detention area at the port of Ashdod.

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said she was “truly appalled” by the footage, describing the scenes as deeply disturbing and demanding an immediate explanation from Israeli authorities.

“We have demanded an explanation from the Israeli authorities and made clear their obligations to protect the rights of our citizens and all those involved,” Ms Cooper said.

The video shows approximately 430 activists from more than 40 countries kneeling on the deck of a ship and inside a temporary detention compound after being intercepted in international waters and prevented from reaching Gaza.

Waving a large Israeli flag, Mr Ben-Gvir mockingly addressed the detainees, declaring:



“Welcome to Israel. We are the masters of the house.”

When one female activist shouted “Free Palestine” as he walked past, security personnel immediately forced her to the ground.

In a second video, the minister ridiculed the detained activists, saying:

“They came here full of pride like big heroes. Look at them now.”

He further stated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should authorize their imprisonment.

The detainees, many of whom were visibly restrained with their heads forced down to the floor, had been attempting to deliver symbolic humanitarian supplies—including canned food, medicine, and sanitary products—in a challenge to Israel’s two-decade maritime blockade of Gaza.

International Outrage Escalates

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was among the first world leaders to react, demanding an official apology from Israel for what she called “unacceptable treatment.”

The Italian Foreign Ministry summoned Israel’s ambassador in Rome to provide a formal explanation.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani echoed the demand, stating that Rome expected accountability for the degrading treatment of the activists.

Italy’s Defence Minister Guido Crosetto issued one of the strongest rebukes, saying:

“We pride ourselves on having always treated your compatriots with respect. We do not arrest people in international waters; we rescue them if they need help. This behaviour is not in Israel’s best interests.”

Opposition figures in Italy called for stronger action.

Riccardo Ricciardi of the Five Star Movement urged Europe to impose sanctions and suspend trade agreements with Israel, calling Netanyahu’s administration “the most criminal government in the world today.”

Spain’s Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares condemned the treatment as:

“Monstrous, disgraceful and inhumane.”

Canada, Turkey, Ireland, France, and the Netherlands also issued formal protests, while Australia and New Zealand announced they would summon Israeli ambassadors to explain the footage.

Flotilla Organisers Denounce “Trophy Display”

Organisers of the Global Sumud Flotilla accused Israeli authorities of deliberately humiliating detainees for political theatre.

In a statement, they said:

“Israel’s treatment of the Global Sumud Flotilla activists seized in international waters was shameful and reprehensible. Men and women were forced to kneel on the ground, tied up, humiliated, brutalised, and displayed as trophies during Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s visit to Ashdod port.”

The group renewed calls for an end to Gaza’s blockade and demanded the release of approximately 9,500 Palestinians they described as being held in Israeli “torture dungeons.”

Internal Israeli Backlash

The footage has also triggered an unusual public dispute within Israel’s government.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu distanced himself from Ben-Gvir’s conduct, stating:

“Israel has every right to prevent provocative flotillas of Hamas supporters from entering our territorial waters and reaching Gaza. However, the way Minister Ben-Gvir dealt with these activists is not in line with Israel’s values and norms.”

He added that he had instructed relevant authorities to deport the detainees “as soon as possible.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar issued a direct rebuke to Ben-Gvir, saying:

“You knowingly caused harm to our state in this disgraceful display—and not for the first time. You have undone tremendous professional efforts made by our soldiers and diplomats. You are not the face of Israel.”

Wider Allegations of Abuse

The controversy comes amid growing scrutiny of Israel’s detention practices.

Last week, The New York Times published allegations of widespread sexual abuse of Palestinian detainees held in Israeli custody. The Israeli government rejected the claims as a “blood libel” and announced plans to sue the newspaper.

Israel’s prison service has denied all allegations.

Ben-Gvir, who oversees Israel’s prison system, has led efforts to significantly tighten conditions for Palestinian prisoners since taking office.

Meanwhile, activists have accused the Israeli military of using drones to disable larger vessels intended to join the flotilla mission. Israel has not commented on those allegations.

The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel (Adalah) accused authorities of pursuing “a criminal policy of abuse and humiliation against activists,” adding that such conduct mirrors previous flotilla detentions for which Israel faced “zero accountability.”

Israel Rejects Criticism

Israeli officials have dismissed the flotilla as “a PR stunt in service of Hamas,” insisting the operation was designed primarily for media attention rather than meaningful humanitarian relief.

The activists, however, argue that the mission was intended as a symbolic challenge to what they describe as an unlawful blockade that has devastated civilian life in Gaza.

As international criticism intensifies, the incident has further deepened tensions between Israel and several of its Western allies, raising new questions about the diplomatic costs of its handling of humanitarian activism related to Gaza.

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