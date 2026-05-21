Modi Urges Citizens to Hold Weddings at Home Amid Economic Pressures and Global Uncertainty

New Delhi – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on citizens to avoid expensive destination weddings abroad and instead celebrate at home, as part of a broader effort to support the domestic economy and curb foreign currency outflows. The appeal comes amid rising economic pressures linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The government has intensified its “Wed in India” campaign, encouraging families to opt for local wedding ceremonies rather than lavish overseas events. According to CNN, Modi has highlighted that the growing trend of destination weddings—often held in countries like Thailand, the UAE, or Switzerland—is leading to significant outflows of foreign exchange at a time when India faces mounting economic challenges.

India imports a substantial portion of its oil and gas from the Middle East. Ongoing instability around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies, has heightened fears of surging energy costs and renewed inflationary pressure. In response, the government has also urged citizens to reduce fuel consumption, limit gold purchases, and prioritize domestic tourism, especially as the Indian rupee has weakened in recent weeks.

India’s wedding industry is among the largest in the world, generating billions of dollars annually and supporting a vast ecosystem of sectors including tourism, hospitality, jewelry, fashion, transport, and event management. By keeping wedding spending within the country, the government hopes to stimulate local employment and business activity.

Global markets have remained volatile amid tensions involving Iran, the United States, and regional powers, with concerns that any military escalation could disrupt oil shipments through the Gulf region. Rising fuel prices and pressure on foreign currency reserves have prompted several Asian governments to encourage domestic spending and reduce non-essential overseas expenditures as economic uncertainty deepens.

Modi’s appeal is both a patriotic nudge and a pragmatic response to global realities urging Indian families to celebrate joyously, but wisely, on home soil.

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