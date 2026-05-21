Türkiye’s Erdoğan Tells Trump Iran Disputes Can Be Resolved Through Diplomacy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told U.S. President Donald Trump during a phone call on Wednesday that the longstanding disputes between the United States and Iran can be resolved through diplomatic means, welcoming the extension of the ceasefire between the two sides as a positive development for regional stability.

According to a statement released by Turkey’s Presidential Communications Directorate, Erdoğan expressed satisfaction over the decision to extend the ceasefire and stressed that continued diplomatic engagement could lead to a reasonable and lasting solution.

“President Erdoğan viewed the extension of the ceasefire in the conflict zone in our region as a positive development and stated that he believes a fair and rational settlement to the disputed issues is achievable,” the Turkish presidency said.

Türkiye, a NATO member bordering Iran, has maintained close diplomatic contact with Washington, Tehran, and regional mediators, including Pakistan, in an effort to ease tensions and prevent further escalation. Ankara has consistently called for dialogue and has reportedly facilitated the exchange of messages between the two sides.

The phone conversation came after President Trump said earlier that negotiations with Iran were “in the final stages,” while also warning that further military action remained possible unless Tehran agreed to a peace settlement.

During the call, Erdoğan emphasized the importance of reducing tensions across the Middle East and underscored that diplomacy remains the only sustainable path forward. He reiterated Ankara’s readiness to support all constructive efforts aimed at securing peace and stability.

The two leaders also discussed broader regional developments, including the situations in Syria and Lebanon. Erdoğan described the restoration of stability in Syria as “an important gain” for the region and urged coordinated international efforts to prevent further deterioration in Lebanon amid continuing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.

In addition, Erdoğan briefed Trump on preparations for the upcoming NATO Summit scheduled to be held in Ankara in July. He said Türkiye was fully committed to ensuring the summit’s success “in every aspect” and highlighted the importance of allied unity at a time of heightened regional and global tensions.

The leaders also reviewed bilateral relations between Türkiye and the United States, including defense cooperation and broader strategic ties within the NATO alliance.

Following the conversation, Trump described the call as “very good” and praised his relationship with Erdoğan.

“Isn’t it nice to have relationships with some very tough people? He’s a tough guy, and I have a relationship with him that nobody else has,” Trump said.

“He has been, I think, very much of an ally. Some people doubt that, but I think he’s been a great ally.”

Trump added that relations between Washington and Ankara remain strong and that cooperation between the two countries continues to play an important role in addressing regional security challenges.

The call reflects Türkiye’s growing diplomatic role as a mediator in regional conflicts and highlights Ankara’s efforts to position itself as a key bridge between Western allies and neighboring powers amid rising geopolitical tensions.

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