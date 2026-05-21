More Than 6,800 Afghans Returned to the Country in a Single Day

The Taliban authorities have announced that more than 6,800 Afghan migrants were forcibly returned to Afghanistan in a single day, underscoring the continuing surge in deportations from neighboring countries.

According to a statement released on Thursday, May 21, by Hamdullah Fitrat, the Taliban’s deputy spokesperson, a total of 1,277 families comprising 6,814 individuals re-entered Afghanistan through several major border crossings.

Fitrat said that the largest number of returnees entered through the Torkham border crossing in eastern Nangarhar province, where 1,046 families, totaling 5,654 people, crossed into the country.

In addition, 127 families returned through the Spin Boldak crossing in Kandahar province, 68 families entered via the Nimroz border, and 36 families crossed through Islam Qala in Herat province, according to the statement.

The sharp increase in returns comes amid intensified efforts by neighboring countries to expel undocumented Afghan migrants, many of whom have lived abroad for years and now face an uncertain future upon their return.

In recent months, the growing pace of deportations has placed severe social and economic strain on already vulnerable families, many of whom arrive with limited resources, no secure housing, and few employment opportunities.

International humanitarian organizations have repeatedly warned that large-scale forced returns are deepening Afghanistan’s ongoing humanitarian crisis. Aid agencies say the influx is exacerbating existing shortages in housing, employment, healthcare, and basic services, while also increasing pressure on local communities struggling with widespread poverty and economic instability.

With Afghanistan already facing high unemployment, food insecurity, and limited international assistance, humanitarian experts caution that the continued mass return of migrants could further destabilize fragile communities and worsen living conditions for thousands of families across the country.

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