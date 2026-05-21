307 Afghans released from Pakistani prisons return home this week

At least 307 Afghan nationals were released from prisons in Pakistan and returned to Afghanistan during the current week, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) said on Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry said that 268 returnees crossed back into the country through the Torkham border crossing, while 39 others entered via Spin Boldak.

According to the ministry, the individuals had been detained by Pakistani authorities due to the lack of legal residency or travel documents. After their return, they were registered by relevant authorities, provided with humanitarian assistance, and subsequently transferred to their respective provinces of origin.

The latest release comes amid continued concerns over the detention and deportation of Afghan migrants in Pakistan, where thousands of Afghans have faced arrest, forced repatriation, or pressure to leave since Islamabad intensified its crackdown on undocumented foreign nationals.

Meanwhile, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported earlier this week that 174,972 Afghans returned to Afghanistan during the first three months of the current year. According to the agency, 89 percent of those returns were voluntary, while 11 percent were classified as forced deportations.

The large-scale return of Afghan migrants has placed additional strain on Afghanistan’s already fragile economy and limited humanitarian resources, as many returnees face challenges including unemployment, lack of shelter, and restricted access to basic services after arriving back in the country.

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