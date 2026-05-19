Afghan Athlete Wins Bronze at Asian Martial Arts Championships

Afghan athlete Mohammad Qasemi has won a bronze medal at the Asian Martial Arts Championships in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, according to the National Olympic Committee.

Qasemi competed in the 45kg weight category of the modern style event. He initially lost to his opponent from Tajikistan but, following a bye and a victory over his Indian rival, secured third place and the bronze medal.

The Afghanistan National Olympic Committee and General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports announced the result on its X account.

Two other Afghan athletes are scheduled to compete today (Tuesday) at the same championship. Rohid Stanikzai, competing in the 60kg category, defeated his Uzbek opponent and will face a Kazakh fighter later today. Meanwhile, Fayaz Ahmad Ebrahimi will also compete on Tuesday after one loss and a bye.

The Asian Martial Arts Championships, featuring athletes from several countries including Afghanistan, began on May 16 and conclude today in Tashkent.

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