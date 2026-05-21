Iran reviewing U.S. response to latest proposal

Iran says it is reviewing the latest United States response to a proposed ceasefire framework following several rounds of indirect exchanges mediated by Pakistan, according to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei.

Speaking on Thursday, Baghaei said Tehran was carefully examining Washington’s latest position before delivering an official response, signaling that diplomatic efforts to halt the widening regional conflict remain ongoing despite escalating tensions across the Middle East.

Iranian media also reported that Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, was expected to arrive in Tehran on Thursday as part of Islamabad’s mediation efforts. Iran’s ISNA news agency stated that Munir’s visit is intended to continue “talks and consultations” with senior Iranian authorities, though no further details were provided. Several other Iranian media outlets echoed the report, underscoring Pakistan’s increasingly active diplomatic role in efforts to de-escalate the crisis.

Meanwhile, international condemnation continues to mount over Israel’s treatment of abducted Gaza aid flotilla activists after Israel’s far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, posted a provocative video appearing to mock the detainees while they were allegedly being mistreated by Israeli prison guards. Rights groups and international observers have sharply criticized the footage, describing it as evidence of deliberate humiliation and abuse.

Tensions in the Persian Gulf have also escalated after Iran’s newly established Persian Gulf Strait Authority announced the creation of a “supervision area” in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. Under the new regulations, all vessels transiting the waterway will require prior authorization, with Iranian officials warning that “passage without permission will be considered illegal.” The move has raised concerns among global shipping operators and Western governments due to the strait’s critical importance for international energy supplies.

Elsewhere, Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon have killed more than 20 people, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry and local media reports. The strikes come despite an extension of a ceasefire agreement reached between Lebanese and Israeli officials, an arrangement that many observers say now exists largely in name only as hostilities continue along the border.

In Gaza, the humanitarian toll continues to worsen. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Israel’s ongoing military campaign since October 2023 has killed at least 72,773 Palestinians and wounded a further 172,723 people. The mounting casualty figures have intensified global calls for an immediate ceasefire and renewed diplomatic intervention to prevent further regional destabilization.

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