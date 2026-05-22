India Sends Vaccine Aid to Support Afghanistan’s Child Immunization Program

India has delivered 20 tons of essential medical supplies to Afghanistan to strengthen the country’s child immunization program, according to Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

In a statement posted on X on Friday, Jaiswal said the shipment was sent to Kabul as part of India’s ongoing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. The consignment includes critical dry materials used in the production and storage of BCG vaccines, which protect against tuberculosis, as well as Tetanus and Diphtheria (Td) vaccines that are vital for preventing life-threatening infectious diseases among children.

Jaiswal noted that additional consignments of medical supplies are expected to arrive in the coming weeks, reflecting India’s continued commitment to supporting Afghanistan’s healthcare sector amid ongoing humanitarian challenges.

“India is committed to supporting the friendly people of Afghanistan in the health sector,” he said.

The assistance comes as Afghanistan continues to face serious healthcare challenges, including shortages of medical supplies and limited access to vaccination services in many parts of the country. India has remained one of the key regional partners providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, including food assistance, medicines, vaccines, and other essential supplies aimed at supporting the Afghan people.