Cuba Warns US of ‘Bloodbath’ if Military Action Follows Drone Claims

President Miguel Díaz-Canel says any US strike would trigger catastrophic consequences after reports Cuba has acquired more than 300 military drones

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has issued a stark warning that any military action by the United States against Cuba would result in a “bloodbath” with incalculable consequences for regional peace and stability.

“Cuba does not represent a threat,” Díaz-Canel said in a post published on X, rejecting allegations that Havana poses an immediate military danger to the United States. His remarks came amid rapidly escalating tensions following reports that Cuba had significantly expanded its military drone capabilities.

The warning followed an explosive report by Axios, which cited classified US intelligence claiming Cuba had acquired more than 300 military-grade drones from Russia and Iran since 2023. According to the report, Cuban military officials had allegedly discussed potential plans to deploy the drones against the US naval base at Guantánamo Bay Naval Base, American naval vessels operating in the Caribbean, and even targets as far north as Key West.

Cuba has not directly confirmed or denied possessing the drones. However, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla defended Cuba’s sovereign right to self-defense, stating that, “like every nation in the world,” Cuba is entitled under the UN Charter and international law to protect itself against external aggression.

Rodríguez accused Washington of fabricating false pretexts to justify increased pressure or possible intervention, suggesting that the drone allegations are part of a broader campaign to escalate hostilities against Havana.

The dispute comes as Cuba faces one of its worst economic crises in decades. Since the United States severed energy supplies to the island following the January arrest of Venezuela’s president long one of Havana’s closest regional allies Cuba has been plunged deeper into economic hardship.

Fuel shortages have become severe, public transportation has been disrupted, and rolling blackouts have left many parts of the island with electricity for only one or two hours a day. The worsening humanitarian strain has fueled public frustration and intensified political pressure on Díaz-Canel’s government.

At the same time, diplomatic relations between Havana and Washington have deteriorated sharply.

On Friday, reports emerged that US federal prosecutors are preparing to indict former Cuban leader Raúl Castro over Cuba’s 1996 shootdown of two civilian aircraft operated by the Miami-based humanitarian group Brothers to the Rescue.

The planes were shot down by Cuban fighter jets after entering Cuban airspace, an incident that killed four people and triggered international condemnation. An indictment of Castro, now 94, would mark one of the most aggressive legal actions ever taken by Washington against a former Cuban head of state and would represent a major escalation in the Trump administration’s campaign against the Cuban government.

The administration has repeatedly described Cuba’s leadership as corrupt, authoritarian, and incapable of reform, while pushing for political transformation on the island.

Analysts warn that the combination of economic collapse, legal pressure, and increasingly hostile military rhetoric risks plunging US-Cuba relations into their most dangerous confrontation since the Cold War-era missile crisis.

For now, neither side has indicated immediate military action is imminent. But with intelligence allegations, diplomatic threats, and public warnings intensifying, the standoff has raised fears of a serious regional flashpoint in the Caribbean.

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