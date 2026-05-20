Unidentified gunmen kill tribal elder in Kandahar

Unidentified gunmen have shot dead a prominent tribal elder in the Dand district of southern Kandahar province, local security sources confirmed on Tuesday.

A security official, speaking to us on condition of anonymity, said the incident occurred late Monday night in the Kalamtar area of the district. The victim was identified as Haji Ahmad Shah Khan Adozai, a respected tribal elder known for his influence and standing within the local community.

According to the source, armed assailants opened fire on Adozai before fleeing the scene. No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

The motive behind the killing remains unclear, and authorities have not yet determined whether the incident was linked to personal enmity, tribal disputes, or other factors.

Security forces have launched a search operation in the area and opened an investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible. Officials said further details would be released as the inquiry progresses.

The killing has raised concern among local residents, as tribal elders traditionally play a key role in resolving disputes and maintaining social cohesion in Kandahar’s rural districts.

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