2 Killed in Badakhshan as Protests Erupt Over Poppy Eradication Campaign

FAIZABAD, Afghanistan – At least two people, including a child, have been killed during tensions and protests linked to a poppy eradication campaign in northeastern Badakhshan province, local officials confirmed Saturday.

The violence erupted after anti-narcotics forces were deployed to the Atan Jalo area of Argo district on Friday as part of ongoing efforts to destroy poppy fields in the province, according to a statement from the police headquarters.

Officials said a number of local residents and farmers, allegedly “incited by criminals and drug traffickers,” attempted to block the operation. Clashes broke out, resulting in the death of a child on Friday.

Despite the initial violence, protests and unrest continued into Saturday. Police said “malicious individuals and drug trafficking networks” encouraged further demonstrations, during which a second person lost his life.

In response to the escalating unrest, demonstrators temporarily blocked the strategic Kishm Faizabad highway, disrupting traffic for several hours. The road was later reopened following coordinated mediation efforts involving security officials, religious scholars, and community elders.

The police headquarters blamed “drug traffickers and criminal groups” for inciting the unrest but assured that security forces have since regained control of the area.

“The situation in the area is currently normal and remains under the control of security forces,” the police statement said.

Badakhshan, a mountainous province bordering Tajikistan, has long been a key area for opium poppy cultivation, and eradication efforts have frequently sparked confrontations between farmers, who depend on the crop for income, and authorities.

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