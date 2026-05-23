28 Dead Across 17 Provinces as Floods and Heavy Rains Devastate Afghanistan

At least 28 people have lost their lives over the past 48 hours as heavy rainfall and flash floods swept across 17 provinces of Afghanistan, according to Taliban authorities.

The Taliban-controlled Bakhtar News Agency reported on Saturday, May 23, that the figures were released by the Taliban’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), highlighting the widespread destruction caused by the severe weather conditions.

According to Hafiz Mohammad Yousuf Hammad, head of information and broadcasting and spokesperson for the Taliban’s NDMA, an additional 10 people were injured during the disasters.

Hammad stated that the intense rainfall and flooding completely destroyed 176 homes, while another 534 houses sustained partial damage, leaving hundreds of families displaced and in urgent need of assistance.

The NDMA said that the affected provinces were hit by a combination of heavy rain, flash floods, violent storms, lightning strikes, and hailstorms, which caused extensive damage to homes, agricultural land, and local infrastructure.

The latest tragedy adds to a growing pattern of climate-related disasters that have struck Afghanistan since the beginning of the year. Repeated episodes of heavy rain and flash flooding in multiple provinces have resulted in significant loss of life, widespread property destruction, and severe hardship for vulnerable communities.

Many families who had already been struggling with poverty and economic instability have now lost their homes and livelihoods, further deepening the humanitarian crisis in the country.

Afghanistan remains highly vulnerable to natural disasters due to decades of environmental degradation, weak infrastructure, and limited disaster-response capacity. Aid agencies have repeatedly warned that extreme weather events intensified by climate change are placing increasing pressure on communities already facing food insecurity and economic collapse.

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