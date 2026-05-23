U.N. Rights Envoy Calls for Independent Probe into Deadly Strike on Kabul Drug Rehabilitation Hospital

Richard Bennett, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, has called for a full, transparent, and independent investigation into the deadly March 16 attack on the Omid Drug Rehabilitation Hospital in Kabul.

In a statement posted on X, Bennett said the strike which he attributed to Pakistan resulted in the deaths of more than 269 civilians, according to figures verified by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

“The 16/3 attack by Pakistan on Omid Drug Rehab Hospital in Kabul, where UNAMA verified more than 269 civilians killed, demands a full, independent investigation,” Bennett wrote.

He stressed that intentional attacks directed at civilians or civilian infrastructure, including medical and rehabilitation facilities, may constitute war crimes under international humanitarian law and must be thoroughly examined to ensure accountability.

Bennett also urged the Islamic Emirate authorities to take immediate and effective measures to guarantee the safety and protection of patients, healthcare workers, and all civilians in hospitals and rehabilitation centers across Afghanistan.

The Omid Drug Rehabilitation Hospital, one of Kabul’s key treatment centers for individuals recovering from substance addiction, has long served vulnerable patients in need of urgent medical and psychological support. The attack has drawn widespread international concern and renewed calls for stronger protections for civilian infrastructure amid ongoing regional tensions.

Human rights organizations and international observers have echoed Bennett’s demand for accountability, warning that failure to investigate such incidents risks further violations and deepens the humanitarian crisis facing Afghanistan.

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