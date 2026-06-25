Afghan Migrant Sentenced to 30 Months in France for Sexual Abuse of Livestock at Educational Farm

A French court has sentenced a 19-year-old Afghan national to 30 months in prison after convicting him of severe animal abuse and multiple acts of bestiality involving goats and a lamb at an educational farm near the southern city of Marseille, according to French media reports.

The ruling, delivered Monday by the criminal court in Aix-en-Provence, also ordered the man’s deportation from French territory upon completion of his custodial sentence. Additionally, his name has been entered into France’s national automated judicial file for sexual and violent offenders a registration that will follow him permanently and restrict his future movements within the European Union.

The Investigation and Evidence

The case came to light after a routine veterinary visit to the training farm in the commune of Les Pennes-Mirabeau, east of Marseille, revealed troubling injuries on several animals, including internal trauma consistent with sexual assault. Suspicious farm operators subsequently installed discreet surveillance cameras in and around the livestock enclosures to identify the perpetrator.

Prosecutors told the court that video footage captured the suspect entering the animal shelters on multiple occasions, often late at night. He was arrested in the early hours of the morning after being discovered in a compromised position near a visibly distressed goat. Police later confirmed that DNA evidence collected from the animals matched the suspect’s genetic profile, while mobile phone geolocation data placed him near the farm during each reported incident.

The court heard that several animals suffered significant physical harm as a result of the abuse, and that one goat later succumbed to its injuries despite veterinary intervention. The defendant, who was not named in accordance with French privacy laws, consistently denied all allegations throughout the investigation and trial, claiming that his presence near the enclosures was coincidental.

Background and Defense

According to French newspaper La Nouvelle Publication, the young man arrived in France in November 2025 and had filed an asylum application, citing the threat of persecution and violence in Afghanistan. He told authorities that members of his immediate family had been killed during the ongoing conflict following the Taliban’s return to power in 2021.

During police questioning, he stated that he had missed his train to Marseille on the evening of his arrest and had spent the night in the vicinity of the farm because it was adjacent to a temporary accommodation center for asylum seekers. He further claimed that he had entered the animal pens only out of curiosity. The court, however, found the forensic and video evidence overwhelming and rejected his explanation as implausible.

Legal and Political Repercussions

The case has ignited fresh debate in France, where migration policy, public safety, and the treatment of asylum seekers remain deeply polarizing issues. Far-right political figures have seized on the incident to call for stricter immigration controls and faster deportation procedures for convicted foreign nationals. In response, government spokespersons have emphasized that the judicial system has functioned independently and that the sentence reflects the severity of the offenses, regardless of the perpetrator’s origin.

Human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and France’s national human rights advisory commission, have urged restraint, stressing that criminal acts committed by individuals should not be used to generalize about entire communities of asylum seekers. They point out that the vast majority of migrants and refugees in France are law-abiding and that blanket stigmatization only undermines social cohesion.

A Broader European Context

France remains one of the primary European destinations for asylum seekers, with Afghan nationals consistently ranking among the top nationalities filing for protection. Since the Taliban takeover in August 2021, tens of thousands of Afghans have crossed into Europe via irregular routes, many of them unaccompanied minors or young adults who have endured extreme trauma and displacement.

The case also highlights ongoing challenges faced by European authorities in balancing humanitarian commitments with public safety concerns. While refugee protection is enshrined in both French and EU law, high-profile criminal cases however rare tend to amplify calls for more restrictive asylum policies and swifter repatriation procedures.

Next Steps and Public Reaction

The convicted man has ten days to appeal the court’s decision. His legal counsel has not yet indicated whether they will pursue an appeal, though sources close to the defense suggest they are considering grounds related to the defendant’s psychological state and history of trauma.

Local residents near the educational farm have expressed shock and sadness, with many describing the facility as a cherished community resource for children and young adults to learn about animal husbandry and sustainable agriculture. Farm operators have since increased security measures and announced they will implement stricter access controls to prevent future incidents.

As the legal process continues, the case serves as a stark reminder of the complex intersections between migration, mental health, and justice and of the need for nuanced, evidence-based responses that neither condone criminal behavior nor fuel xenophobic sentiment.

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