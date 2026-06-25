Indian Business Delegation Plans Afghanistan Visit to Explore Investment Opportunities

A 20-member Indian business delegation is expected to visit Afghanistan in the coming weeks to assess investment opportunities and explore avenues for expanding bilateral commercial cooperation, business leaders announced during a trade forum in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The commitment was made by Santosh Joshi, head of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India, during a high-level meeting titled “Business Opportunities Between Afghanistan and India.” The event brought together representatives of Afghanistan’s private sector, Indian business leaders, diplomats, trade analysts, and investors to discuss the future trajectory of trade, investment, and economic cooperation between the two nations.

Sayed Karim Hashemi, head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, highlighted that Afghanistan presents significant untapped opportunities across multiple sectors, including agriculture, mining, carpets, handicrafts, saffron, dried fruits, and precious stones. He stressed that economic ties should evolve beyond the traditional framework of imports and exports toward deeper engagement through joint ventures, technology transfer, capacity building, and long-term investment partnerships that can generate sustainable growth and employment in both countries.

Indian business representatives expressed keen interest in exploring cooperation in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, logistics, cargo transport, infrastructure development, renewable energy, and light manufacturing. They emphasized that the planned visit would offer investors a firsthand opportunity to evaluate ground-level realities, understand regulatory and logistical frameworks, and identify concrete areas for future collaboration and project implementation.

The development comes at a crucial time as Afghanistan intensifies efforts to strengthen regional economic linkages amid ongoing political and diplomatic challenges. While relations between the Taliban administration and neighboring Pakistan have remained tense over border security and political disputes, trade and diplomatic engagement between Afghanistan and India has gradually expanded over recent years. India has maintained humanitarian aid and development assistance to Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, while also keeping channels of communication open with authorities in Kabul. Although New Delhi has not formally recognized the Taliban government, official-level contacts and business exchanges have increased steadily as both sides recognize the mutual benefits of deepening economic cooperation.

Prior to the political transition in Afghanistan, India was one of the country’s largest regional trading partners and development donors. Indian-funded projects in infrastructure, education, road construction, and public services helped forge strong economic links that continue to shape bilateral relations today. These historical ties, along with shared cultural and strategic interests, provide a foundation for renewed economic engagement.

Participants at the New Delhi meeting underscored the importance of sustained dialogue, frequent business exchanges, and the full utilization of existing trade potential. They described economic cooperation as a vital tool not only for job creation and poverty reduction but also for enhancing regional connectivity, promoting stability, and supporting long-term development goals. Both sides agreed to work toward institutional mechanisms that would facilitate smoother trade flows, investment protection, and business-to-business networking, with the upcoming delegation visit seen as a key step in that direction.

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