Afghanistan: The Global Epicenter of Journalist Exile, RSF Report Reveals

By [dawatmedia24.com]

Paris/Kabul – A staggering exodus of media professionals has cemented Afghanistan’s status as the world’s primary source of exiled journalists, with nearly half of all internationally displaced reporters over the past five years originating from the country, according to a sobering new analysis by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

Released on the eve of World Refugee Day, the report paints a dire picture of a media landscape decimated since the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021. Between 2021 and 2025, RSF documented that at least 677 Afghan journalists were compelled to flee their homeland, driven by credible threats, arbitrary detentions, systematic persecution, and the imminent risk of death. This figure accounts for a significant 46% of the 1,468 journalists worldwide whom the organization has assisted in exile during this period.

Afghan media professionals are now scattered across 28 nations, creating what RSF terms a “global epicentre of journalist exile” a dispersal of talent and civic voices unparalleled in recent history. To contextualize the scale, RSF supported 160 exiled Russian journalists and 101 from Myanmar over the same timeframe; combined, these two major crises still fall short of Afghanistan’s total.

The Anatomy of an Exodus

The collapse was swift and brutal. The initial chaotic days following the Taliban takeover in August 2021 saw a frantic scramble for evacuation among editors, photographers, and broadcasters who had been the backbone of Afghanistan’s burgeoning independent media. However, RSF’s data reveals that the flight was not a singular event but a sustained hemorrhage.

The largest wave occurred in 2022, with 183 journalists forced to leave. Yet the trend has shown no sign of abating; alarmingly, at least 82 additional journalists have already been driven into exile in 2025 alone. This persistent outflow underscores a deteriorating environment where independent journalism has become functionally impossible.

Inside Afghanistan, the Taliban administration has imposed a regime of incremental suffocation on press freedom. Critical reporting has been curtailed, and journalists who remain face a gauntlet of arrests, interrogations, and direct censorship. In a particularly severe escalation, the Taliban have enforced bans on publishing images of living beings in several provinces—a measure that has effectively crippled television broadcasters and visual journalism, stripping the news of its visual dimension.

Women Journalists: Bearing the Heaviest Burden

The report highlights a gendered catastrophe within this broader crisis. Women journalists have been disproportionately affected, facing not only the professional restrictions imposed on all media but also sweeping bans on secondary education, university attendance, and most forms of public-sector employment. These policies have systematically erased women from the public square, severing their livelihoods and silencing a critical demographic in Afghanistan’s media narrative.

Exile Without Safety: A New Cycle of Insecurity

RSF’s findings challenge the notion that exile equates to safety. For many Afghan journalists, the journey abroad has merely traded one form of peril for another.

The report identifies Pakistan as a zone of acute vulnerability. Since the Pakistani government launched large-scale deportation campaigns against Afghan migrants in 2023, at least 50 Afghan journalists have been forcibly returned to Afghanistan a country where they face well-documented risks of persecution. RSF notes that residence permits for Afghan journalists in Pakistan are now rarely renewed, leaving countless individuals without legal status, subjected to arbitrary detention, and living under the constant specter of displacement.

One anonymous journalist recounted to RSF his ordeal of being detained by Pakistani police and forced to pay a bribe to avoid immediate deportation; he subsequently lost his housing when his landlord, wary of his legal status, demanded he vacate. Such stories illustrate the precarious limbo facing many, where economic hardship, legal uncertainty, and the threat of forced return compound the trauma of exile.

A Global Trend with a Local Epicenter

The Afghan crisis is reflective of a broader, global regression in press freedom. RSF’s report observes that the number of countries producing exiled journalists has more than doubled over the past five years, rising from 19 in 2021 to 40 in 2025. Wars, political repression, and organized crime are driving journalists from an expanding list of nations. Yet, no country has experienced such a complete and rapid erasure of its independent media sector as Afghanistan.

Currently, RSF’s monitoring data indicates that five journalists remain in detention in Afghanistan, while hundreds more work under self-censorship, unable to report freely on politics, security, or women’s rights. The closure of hundreds of media outlets since 2021 has left thousands of professionals jobless, gutting the industry.

A Call for International Action

In response to the findings, RSF has issued an urgent appeal to the international community. The organization is calling for governments to dramatically expand emergency visa programs, create clear long-term residency pathways, and implement an immediate halt to the forced repatriation of journalists to Afghanistan and other high-risk countries.

Without robust international protections, RSF warns, exiled Afghan journalists face a “new cycle of insecurity,” trapped between the persecution they fled and the precarity of their host countries. The report’s conclusion is stark: for Afghan media professionals, the viable options are narrowing to three disappear from the industry, accept exile, or risk arbitrary detention and worse.

As the world marks World Refugee Day, the report serves as a grave reminder that the fight for press freedom does not end at the border; it is a global battle for the safety of those who bear witness.

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