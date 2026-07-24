Deadly Flash Floods Devastate Nine Afghan Provinces, Killing Nine and Wounding One

KABUL, Afghanistan — At least nine people have been killed and one injured as severe flash floods swept across nine provinces in Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, the country’s National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) reported on Friday.

According to ANDMA spokesman Mohammad Yousuf Hamad, the hardest-hit provinces include Kabul, Parwan, Kapisa, Panjshir, Paktia, Paktika, Logar, Ghazni, and Maidan Wardak. The torrential rains, which began late Thursday, triggered sudden flooding that caught many residents off guard, particularly in low-lying and mountainous areas.

The scale of destruction is significant. Hamad confirmed that 131 houses were completely razed to the ground, while another 332 sustained partial damage, leaving hundreds of families homeless or displaced. In addition, the floods wiped out crops on 4,810 jeribs of agricultural land equivalent to approximately 962 hectares or 2,377 acres dealing a severe blow to rural communities already grappling with food insecurity and economic hardship.

In a separate but related development, ANDMA reported that emergency response teams successfully rescued six individuals who had been trapped by rising waters in Laghman Province, underscoring the rapid and dangerous nature of the flooding.

Authorities say that damage assessments are ongoing, and relief operations are already underway. Emergency food parcels, tents, blankets, and other non-food items have been distributed to affected families in Kapisa, Ghazni, and Parwan provinces, with additional supplies being mobilized for other impacted areas.

In Nuristan Province, the authority confirmed that each family of flood victims has received AFN 20,000 (approximately $230) in cash assistance to help cover immediate needs, and the distribution process is continuing across the province.

The latest casualties add to a grim toll for Afghanistan, which has experienced unusually heavy seasonal rains this year, exacerbating the vulnerability of communities still recovering from decades of conflict and a fragile economy. Local officials have urged residents in high-risk areas to remain vigilant, as weather forecasts predict more rainfall in the coming days.

ANDMA has called on international humanitarian organizations and domestic partners to scale up support, warning that without swift intervention, the affected populations face increased risks of disease, food shortages, and further displacement.

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