Taliban Morality Police Detain Local Journalist in Eastern Afghanistan, Sources Say

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN – The Taliban’s morality police have detained a local journalist in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province, local sources confirmed on Saturday, marking the latest in a relentless wave of crackdowns on media professionals under the country’s hardline Islamist rulers.

The journalist, Azizullah Aziz, who serves as the provincial representative for the Afghanistan Journalists Safety Committee (AJSC) and is an employee of the independent Radio Hood, was taken into custody in the Ghani Khel district on Friday morning. According to eyewitness accounts and local sources, the arrest unfolded during a wedding celebration, where morality officers raided the premises, confiscated musical instruments which are banned under Taliban edicts and detained Aziz following a heated verbal exchange. He remains in custody as of Saturday, with no indication of when he might be released or formally charged.

While the precise grounds for Aziz’s detention remain unclear, local Taliban officials in Nangarhar have yet to issue any public statement addressing the incident or the allegations against him. The silence from provincial authorities has fueled concerns among press freedom advocates that the arrest may be linked to his journalistic work rather than the events at the wedding.

This episode is the latest flashpoint in a systematic and escalating assault on media freedom across Afghanistan since the Taliban regained control in August 2021. According to data compiled by the Afghanistan Journalists Center (AFJC), the regime has arrested or detained at least 300 journalists and media workers over the past five years, with at least seven still languishing in detention many without access to legal counsel or family visits. The AFJC has documented a pattern of intimidation, including forced closures of outlets, bans on certain topics, and physical attacks on reporters covering dissent or women’s rights.

Afghanistan’s media landscape has been decimated under the current administration. In the 2026 World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), the country ranked a dismal 175th out of 180 nations, solidifying its position as one of the most dangerous and repressive environments for journalists globally trailing only authoritarian states like North Korea, Eritrea, and China.

International rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have repeatedly condemned the Taliban’s treatment of the press, warning that journalists face a daily gauntlet of censorship, harassment, arbitrary detention, and outright violence. Many media organizations have been forced to shutter or drastically reduce their operations, unable to sustain themselves under suffocating restrictions that ban coverage of political opposition, female protesters, and any content deemed “un-Islamic.” The few remaining outlets operate under strict self-censorship, with female journalists especially targeted many have been dismissed or barred from working altogether.

The detention of Azizullah Aziz has drawn swift condemnation from domestic media watchdogs, who are calling for his immediate and unconditional release. The AJSC issued a statement on Saturday urging the Taliban to respect international humanitarian norms and to cease what it called “a calculated campaign to silence the last independent voices in Afghanistan.” As of now, no official response has been forthcoming from Taliban leadership in Kabul, leaving Aziz’s fate and the future of Afghan journalism hanging in the balance.

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