Title: Guterres Warns: No Military Solution to Middle East Crises Diplomacy Only Viable Path

United Nations, July 23, 2026 — United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres issued a stark warning on Thursday about the spiraling conflicts across the Middle East, firmly stating that there is no military solution to the region’s multifaceted crises. Speaking at a press briefing at UN Headquarters in New York, Guterres emphasized that diplomacy and dialogue remain the sole sustainable path toward de-escalation and lasting peace.

“When parties choose military force over negotiated settlements, it is not just peace that suffers civilians pay the highest price,” Guterres declared. He urged all involved actors to immediately halt hostilities and return to the negotiating table, stressing that the continued cycle of retaliation only deepens mistrust and widens the humanitarian toll.

In a direct appeal to regional and global powers, the Secretary-General called for an urgent cessation of all military operations, alongside the restoration of freedom of navigation in two of the world’s most strategically vital waterways: the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab Strait. Both chokepoints have seen a series of drone strikes, ship seizures, and naval confrontations in recent weeks, threatening global energy supplies and maritime security.

Guterres did not mince words when describing the current trajectory. “The situation is slipping out of control,” he warned, adding that attacks against civilian infrastructure including ports, power plants, and hospitals are flagrant violations of international humanitarian law and must be condemned unequivocally. He reiterated that such actions not only endanger millions of lives but also undermine any prospect for future reconciliation.

The UN chief’s remarks come amid escalating military confrontations between the United States and Iran, as well as heightened proxy clashes involving Israel, Hezbollah, and Houthi forces in Yemen. Over the past month, the region has witnessed increased airstrikes, missile launches, and cyberattacks, fueling fears that a limited confrontation could cascade into a broader regional war involving multiple state and non-state actors.

Diplomatic sources indicate that behind-the-scenes efforts mediated by Oman, Qatar, and the European Union are ongoing, but progress has been sluggish. Guterres reiterated the UN’s readiness to facilitate talks and called on the UN Security Council to present a unified front in support of a ceasefire and a renewed political framework.

“There is no battlefield victory that can guarantee security,” Guterres concluded. “Only through mutual recognition, credible commitments, and unwavering political will can the Middle East break free from this destructive cycle. The world is watching and history will not forgive indifference.”

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