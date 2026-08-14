Helicopter Damaged in Badakhshan, Ministry of Defense Says Conflicting Reports Emerge Over Cause

A helicopter belonging to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense was damaged while landing in Badakhshan province on Thursday, after one of its rotors struck a pole, according to an official statement from the ministry. The account directly contradicts earlier local reports that the aircraft had crashed following an armed attack by dissident fighters.

Enayatullah Khwarazmi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) late Thursday that the incident occurred during a routine landing operation. He emphasized that the damage was accidental, caused when the helicopter’s rotor blade hit a stationary pole on the ground. Khwarazmi confirmed that no crew members or passengers were injured in the incident, and gave no indication of hostile involvement.

However, earlier reports from local sources painted a dramatically different picture. According to these accounts, the helicopter came under fire in the Nusay district of Badakhshan from fighters loyal to Juma Khan Fateh, a figure described by the source as a dissident commander operating against the Taliban-led administration. The source alleged that three helicopters were attempting to land at the district center simultaneously when they were ambushed. Two of the aircraft were reportedly transporting ammunition, while the third carried personnel. The source further claimed that one of the ammunition-laden helicopters crashed as a result of the attack, and that debris from the downed aircraft fell onto a residential area, killing a child on the ground.

The Ministry of Defense has not confirmed the reported death, nor has it acknowledged any attack on its aircraft. In his post, Khwarazmi made no reference to hostile fire, insurgent activity, or civilian casualties, sticking firmly to the explanation of a technical mishap during landing.

As of now, the two versions of events remain irreconcilable based on publicly available information. Independent verification is hindered by the remote location and ongoing tensions in the area. What is clear, however, is that fighting has been reported in Nusay between forces aligned with the Taliban authorities and fighters under Fateh’s command, raising the possibility that the helicopter may have been operating in or near an active conflict zone. The incident also comes amid broader unrest in parts of Badakhshan, where skirmishes have intensified in recent weeks.

The Ministry of Defense has not released further details regarding the type of helicopter involved, the extent of the damage sustained, or the specific operational circumstances that prompted the landing in the first place. It also did not clarify whether the aircraft was on a resupply mission, a troop transport, or part of a larger military operation.

While the Taliban-led government has sought to project control over the country’s northeastern provinces, pockets of resistance remain, and clashes with local armed groups continue to challenge their authority. The discrepancy in reports from Nusay underscores the difficulty of obtaining accurate information from contested areas, and highlights the competing narratives often put forward by official sources and local eyewitnesses. Until further evidence emerges whether through on-the-ground investigation or satellite imagery the true nature of the helicopter incident in Badakhshan is likely to remain in dispute.

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