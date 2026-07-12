India Announces 1,000 Online Scholarships for Afghan Students for 2026–27 Academic Year

KABUL/NEW DELHI – In a significant expansion of its long-standing educational partnership with Afghanistan, India has announced 1,000 online scholarships for Afghan students for the 2026–27 academic year. The initiative, which aims to broaden access to higher education amid ongoing regional challenges, will be delivered through India’s e-Vidya Bharati (e-VB) digital learning platform.

The scholarships are being offered under the Special Scholarship Scheme for Afghan Nationals (SSSAN) by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), the cultural diplomacy arm of India’s Ministry of External Affairs. The Embassy of India in Kabul confirmed the announcement on Sunday, reiterating New Delhi’s commitment to supporting the educational aspirations of Afghan youth.

Programme Details and Disciplines

The scholarships will facilitate online enrollment in both undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes at participating Indian universities and higher education institutions. Courses are available across a wide spectrum of disciplines, including Arts, Commerce, Management, Business Administration, and Computer Science. Admission will be strictly limited to institutions that have partnered with the e-Vidya Bharati network and are approved by India’s University Grants Commission (UGC).

Under the terms of the programme, the scholarships cover all major academic expenses, including tuition fees, admission charges, examination costs, and other ancillary academic fees. This comprehensive financial support allows students to focus entirely on their studies without the burden of financial constraints.

Application Timeline and Eligibility

According to the official announcement, the application portal hosted on the e-Vidya Bharati i-Learn platform will open for submissions on July 15, 2026. Prospective students must complete and submit their online applications by the deadline of July 24, 2026.

The scholarships are open to all Afghan nationals, regardless of their current country of residence, provided they hold a valid Afghan national identity document (Tazkira) or passport. The ICCR has advised all interested applicants to carefully review the detailed programme guidelines, eligibility criteria, and the comprehensive course catalogue available on the tele-education portal prior to applying. For further clarification regarding admission procedures and course availability, students may contact the ICCR’s dedicated Afghan Section.

A Continuation of India’s Commitment

The 2026–27 scholarship cycle builds upon similar programmes offered during the 2023–24, 2024–25, and 2025–26 academic years. This continuity underscores India’s steadfast commitment to preserving educational opportunities for Afghan students, even as the country grapples with profound political and humanitarian upheavals following the events of 2021.

India has maintained robust educational cooperation with Afghanistan for over two decades, with thousands of Afghan nationals having previously studied at Indian institutions under various government-funded initiatives. While many traditional in-person programmes were transitioned to online delivery in response to the changing political landscape, the e-Vidya Bharati Network Project launched by India’s Ministry of External Affairs in 2019 has emerged as a critical tool for sustaining academic ties.

Regional and Humanitarian Context

The announcement comes at a time when access to higher education remains severely constrained for millions of Afghans, particularly for women and girls, who face significant barriers to schooling and university attendance. International organizations and human rights advocates have repeatedly called on the global community to intensify efforts to safeguard educational access through regional cooperation and international partnerships.

By leveraging the e-Vidya Bharati platform, India’s scholarship programme offers a lifeline to eligible Afghan students, enabling them to obtain internationally recognized university qualifications through remote learning. For many, this represents a vital opportunity to continue their academic journeys and build a foundation for future careers, despite the uncertainties at home.

Final Reminder for Applicants

The ICCR has urged all prospective candidates to check the list of participating universities and the specific courses on offer before the portal opens. With a short application window of just ten days, interested students are encouraged to prepare their documents in advance to ensure a smooth submission process.

This initiative not only reinforces India’s role as a regional partner in education but also provides a beacon of hope for Afghan youth seeking to advance their knowledge and skills in a challenging environment.

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