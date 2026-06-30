India Condemns Pakistani Airstrikes in Afghanistan, Citing Violation of Sovereignty

India on Monday sharply condemned Pakistan’s recent airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan, calling the attacks a flagrant breach of Afghan sovereignty and a destabilizing act that imperils regional peace. The strikes, which reportedly killed and wounded dozens of civilians, have drawn international scrutiny and further inflamed tensions between Kabul and Islamabad.

In a strongly worded statement issued on June 29, India’s Ministry of External Affairs denounced the aerial operations as a “blatant act of aggression” and warned that such cross-border military actions undermine the fragile security architecture of South and Central Asia. The ministry emphasized that the strikes resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children, and described the incident as part of a “persistent pattern of reckless behaviour” by Pakistani forces attempting to project internal security failures beyond their borders.

“India firmly believes that Afghanistan’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity must be respected by all nations,” the statement read. “These unilateral actions not only violate international norms but also risk plunging the region into deeper instability.” New Delhi extended its condolences to the families of the deceased, wished a swift recovery to the injured, and reiterated its longstanding commitment to a peaceful, independent, and stable Afghanistan.

The Pakistani airstrikes targeted multiple locations in the eastern provinces of Paktia, Paktika, and Kunar, near the porous border with Pakistan. Islamabad has defended the operations as precision strikes aimed at militant safe havens linked to the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar groups that have intensified cross-border attacks against Pakistani security forces in recent months. Pakistani officials insist the raids were necessary for self-defence and carried out with due diligence.

However, Taliban authorities in Kabul have strongly rejected that narrative, asserting that residential neighbourhoods were hit. According to official Taliban figures, at least 36 civilians predominantly women and children were killed, with more than 160 others wounded. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has launched an investigation into the incident, though it has so far only cited lower preliminary casualty estimates. Human rights groups have called for an independent inquiry, warning that such attacks could constitute violations of international humanitarian law.

The strikes mark one of the most significant cross-border military escalations since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021, and they have deepened an already fraught relationship between Kabul and Islamabad. Both capitals have traded accusations over the sheltering of militant factions, with Pakistan accusing Afghan authorities of turning a blind eye to TTP operations, while Kabul alleges that Pakistani military incursions violate its territorial integrity and fuel anti-Afghan sentiment.

The diplomatic fallout has been swift. Neighbouring countries and regional powers, including China and Iran, have urged restraint, while the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called for dialogue to de-escalate hostilities. India’s strong stance, meanwhile, reflects its broader strategic concerns: New Delhi has historically viewed Afghanistan as a key partner in regional connectivity and security, and it remains wary of any military adventurism that could empower non-state actors or disrupt its investments in Afghan infrastructure and trade routes.

As the UN continues its fact-finding mission, the incident underscores the precarious balance in a region where border disputes, militant insurgencies, and competing geopolitical interests converge. For now, the immediate future hinges on whether diplomatic channels can contain the fallout or whether the cycle of retaliation and recrimination will spiral further out of control.

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