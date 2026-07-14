India Delivers Family Tents to Support Returning Afghan Refugees Amid Worsening Crisis

India has delivered a consignment of family-sized tents to Afghanistan’s Taliban-run Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, as part of its ongoing efforts to support Afghan families returning from neighboring countries in the face of a deepening humanitarian emergency.

The delivery was announced on Tuesday by Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, who confirmed that the tents are intended to assist with the settlement and rehabilitation of returnees struggling to find basic shelter. In a post on the social media platform X, Jaiswal stated that the assistance reflects India’s continued humanitarian commitment to the Afghan people and is specifically aimed at addressing the urgent shelter needs of vulnerable families, many of whom are arriving with little more than their belongings.

The aid package comes at a critical juncture, as Afghanistan experiences a sharp surge in returnees from Pakistan and Iran, both of which have ramped up deportation drives against undocumented Afghan nationals over recent months. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), hundreds of thousands of Afghans have crossed back into Afghanistan since late 2023, with many forced to leave behind homes, jobs, and social networks built over years or even decades abroad.

The United Nations and various humanitarian agencies have repeatedly warned that these mass returns are overwhelming Afghanistan’s already fragile infrastructure and depleted resources. Most returnees arrive without adequate shelter, food, clean water, healthcare, or income-generating opportunities, while many settlements lack even the most basic sanitation facilities. Humanitarian organizations, already stretched thin, continue to report critical funding shortfalls that have forced them to scale back life-saving relief operations, leaving vast numbers of families exposed to harsh winter conditions and disease.

Since the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021, India has maintained a steady stream of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, including shipments of wheat, life-saving medicines, vaccines, polio drops, disaster relief materials, and educational supplies. While New Delhi has not formally recognized the Taliban administration, it has cautiously sustained humanitarian engagement and limited diplomatic contact with Kabul, often coordinating aid through UN agencies and international partners to ensure distribution remains neutral and reaches those most in need.

The latest tent shipment not only underscores India’s pragmatic and humanitarian-focused approach toward Afghanistan but also arrives at a time when international organizations are urging donor nations to step up their support. With winter approaching and displacement showing no signs of slowing, the need for coordinated global assistance has never been more pressing. India’s contribution, though modest in scale, highlights the importance of regional solidarity and timely action in mitigating the human cost of one of the world’s most neglected displacement crises.

As the situation evolves, observers will be watching to see whether New Delhi expands its assistance portfolio possibly including vocational training, health camps, or support for local infrastructure to help returning families rebuild their lives with dignity and resilience.

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