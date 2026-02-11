Kandahar Fire Leaves Millions in Losses, Highlights Ongoing Urban Fire Risks

Kandahar, Afghanistan – February 11, 2026 – A major fire in Kandahar city caused extensive damage to commercial property valued at millions of afghanis before firefighters successfully contained the blaze, preventing further catastrophic losses, local Taliban authorities confirmed Wednesday.

The fire broke out late Tuesday afternoon in a carpet warehouse located in the city’s second district, a densely populated commercial area. Police spokesman Asadullah Jamshid stated that the blaze was triggered by an electrical short circuit and erupted around 4:30 p.m. local time.

“Firefighting teams worked for nearly two hours to bring the situation under control,” Jamshid said. “We estimate the fire caused direct losses of approximately 28 million afghanis (around $390,000), but swift action by emergency responders prevented an estimated additional 150 million afghanis (nearly $2.1 million) in potential damages.”

No casualties were reported in the incident, but the fire has once again drawn attention to the vulnerability of Afghanistan’s urban commercial centers, where crowded markets, inadequate infrastructure, and limited fire safety measures continue to pose serious risks.

Local merchants and residents expressed frustration over recurring fire incidents, with some calling for stricter enforcement of safety regulations and improved fire response capabilities. “This is not the first time we’ve seen such destruction,” said Haji Mohammad, a shopkeeper in the area. “We need better electrical systems and fire stations equipped to handle emergencies in these busy districts.”

Fires have become increasingly frequent in Afghan cities, often resulting in heavy financial losses. In Kabul, Herat, Mazar-i-Sharif, and Kandahar, similar incidents have destroyed hundreds of shops and warehouses in recent years, sometimes claiming lives. Officials acknowledge that substandard wiring, overloaded circuits, and a lack of modern firefighting equipment remain persistent challenges.

The Kandahar fire serves as a sobering reminder of the broader infrastructural and regulatory gaps facing Afghan municipalities, as business owners continue to operate with little protection against preventable disasters.

