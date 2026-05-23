Kazakhstan Reports 2.3-Fold Surge in Grain Exports to Afghanistan

Afghanistan has significantly increased its grain imports from Kazakhstan, with deliveries rising 2.3-fold between September 2025 and May 20, 2026, according to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Agriculture.

During this period, Kazakhstan exported nearly 3 million tons of grain to Afghanistan, compared with 1.3 million tons during the same period a year earlier, reflecting a sharp increase in trade between the two countries and Afghanistan’s growing demand for wheat supplies.

The rise in imports comes as Afghanistan’s Ministry of Finance announced this week that wheat imports into the country have increased by 345% following recent adjustments to customs tariffs designed to strengthen domestic production and expand local processing capacity.

Under the revised policy, customs duties on imported wheat flour were gradually raised from 5% to 8%, while tariffs on raw wheat imports were reduced. Afghan officials said the move was intended to encourage local flour milling and reduce dependence on imported processed flour by supporting domestic manufacturers.

According to the ministry, nearly 198,000 tons of wheat were imported during the first two months of Afghanistan’s 1405 fiscal year, compared with just 44,000 tons during the same period last year.

Officials said the policy has already contributed to increased activity at domestic flour-processing factories, helping expand local production, create new employment opportunities, and strengthen Afghanistan’s food-processing sector.

The sharp growth in grain imports from Kazakhstan also highlights deepening economic ties between Kabul and Astana, as Kazakhstan continues to position itself as one of Afghanistan’s key regional trading partners and a major supplier of agricultural commodities.

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