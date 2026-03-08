Karzai Calls for Reopening of Girls’ Schools in Afghanistan on International Women’s Day

On International Women’s Day, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai issued a powerful appeal to the country’s Taliban authorities, urging them to immediately reopen schools and universities for girls and restore the rights of women in public life.

In a message posted on the social media platform X on Sunday, Karzai lauded the historical and ongoing contributions of Afghan women, emphasizing that they have long been essential partners in the nation’s development. He framed their active participation not just as a matter of rights, but as a fundamental necessity for the country’s future.

“Meeting the basic needs of our society and achieving long-term national development would be impossible without the active participation of women across all sectors, including education, the economy, and social affairs,” Karzai wrote.

He directly called on the Taliban-led government to create the necessary conditions that would allow women to return to work and resume their roles in public institutions. Stressing the need to harness the talents of all citizens, Karzai argued that “reopening schools and universities for girls is an urgent necessity so that future generations can fully participate in rebuilding and strengthening Afghanistan.”

Karzai’s statement comes amid a severe deterioration of women’s rights since the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021. The authorities have imposed sweeping restrictions, including a ban on secondary and higher education for girls, limits on employment in government and NGOs, and strict dress codes that effectively bar women from most public spaces.

These policies have drawn widespread condemnation from international organizations, including the United Nations, which has labeled the restrictions on female education a form of “gender apartheid” that undermines not only human rights but the country’s long-term stability and economic prospects. International observers widely agree that restoring women’s access to education and work is a critical precondition for any meaningful economic recovery or social stability in Afghanistan. Karzai’s intervention adds a prominent domestic voice to the chorus of international calls for the Taliban to reverse its policies and fulfill its initial promises of a more inclusive rule.

Donate Here