Red Cross Rushes Emergency Medical Aid to Civilians Hit by Pakistani Airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Paktia Province

In the wake of deadly Pakistani airstrikes targeting eastern Afghanistan, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has mobilized an emergency humanitarian response, delivering critical medical supplies to hospitals and health facilities struggling to treat a surge of wounded civilians. The strikes, which occurred late Sunday night, have drawn sharp international condemnation and heightened tensions between Kabul and Islamabad.

The ICRC confirmed that its emergency assistance has been distributed to key medical centers across the affected region, including the main hospital in Gardez, the provincial capital of Paktia, as well as health clinics in the hard-hit Samkani District and other treatment facilities in surrounding areas. The supplies ranging from wound-dressing kits and surgical instruments to essential medicines and anesthetic drugs are intended to bolster the capacity of local health workers who have been working around the clock under extremely challenging conditions.

According to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), the airstrikes killed at least 28 civilians and left 49 others injured, many of them women and children. The bombardment reportedly struck multiple locations across three provinces: Samkani district in Paktia, Giyan district in Paktika, and Manogai district in Kunar. While Pakistani authorities have asserted that the operations were precisely aimed at militant hideouts along the disputed border region, Taliban officials have vehemently rejected that claim, insisting that the attacks hit residential homes and civilian infrastructure, resulting in what they describe as an unacceptable toll on innocent lives.

The incident has not only intensified humanitarian needs but also reignited diplomatic friction between Afghanistan and Pakistan. The United Nations, along with several regional and Western governments, has issued urgent calls for restraint, emphasizing the paramount importance of safeguarding civilian lives and upholding Afghanistan’s territorial sovereignty. Diplomatic channels are reportedly being utilized to de-escalate the situation, though both sides remain entrenched in their respective narratives.

For humanitarian agencies on the ground, the airstrikes represent a devastating new blow to communities already reeling from decades of conflict, recurring natural disasters, and a deepening economic crisis. Even before this latest violence, eastern Afghanistan’s healthcare system was functioning at a fraction of its needed capacity plagued by chronic shortages of medicines, outdated equipment, and severe funding gaps. Many hospitals have been forced to ration care or turn away patients due to overwhelming demand, and the sudden influx of trauma cases has pushed already fragile facilities to the breaking point.

The ICRC has reiterated its commitment to providing impartial, neutral assistance and has called on all parties to respect international humanitarian law, which prohibits attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. The organization is also working with local health authorities to assess further needs, including psychological support for survivors and the safe transport of the most critically injured to better-equipped hospitals in larger cities.

As the situation continues to evolve, aid workers warn that without swift additional funding and unimpeded access, the humanitarian fallout could spiral further. They stress that the international community must not only respond to the immediate medical emergency but also invest in long-term support for Afghanistan’s beleaguered health system, which remains one of the most under-resourced in the region. For now, the Red Cross’s delivery offers a lifeline but one that, they caution, is only a first step in what will likely be a protracted recovery for affected families and communities.

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