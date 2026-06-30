WhatsApp to Introduce Usernames, Removing Need to Share Phone Numbers for Chats

WhatsApp announced one of its most important changes since its establishment. This popular messenger will soon allow user registration (username), and users will no longer need to share their phone numbers to start a chat.

According to WhatsApp, users will still need a phone number for initial registration, but can then choose their username and share it with others. The feature has been touted as an important privacy change, as the phone number is sensitive and personal information that is connected to many services of everyday life.

With this change, users won’t be forced to leave their phone numbers to strangers when meeting new people or joining groups. The username will be used by default to start conversations and the phone number will remain hidden.

WhatsApp emphasizes that this username is not like the social media handle and it will not be possible to search for people. Users can use automated generators to choose a unique username. Business owners, content creators and organizations can also register their Instagram or Facebook username on WhatsApp.

This ability is available today by updating the app in the “Settings, Account, Username” section (Settings > Account > Username), but the actual registration will take place later this year. The major change will push WhatsApp towards greater privacy and could boost its competition with apps like Signal and Telegram.