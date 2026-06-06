Repatriation Continues: Over 680 Migrant Families Return to Afghanistan

KABUL (Dawatmedia24.com): The repatriation of Afghan migrants from neighboring countries, primarily Pakistan and Iran, is ongoing. According to the latest update from the Commission for Addressing the Problems of Migrants, a total of 682 migrant families (comprising 3,574 individuals), along with 305 individual travelers, have re-entered Afghanistan through four key border crossings.

Cash Assistance and Relocation Efforts

To help ease the transition, humanitarian aid is being distributed. The commission reported that 601 returning families received immediate cash assistance, while 459 families have been relocated to various provinces across the country. In addition, SIM cards were distributed to all returning migrants to help them reconnect with family and access services.

Border Crossing Breakdown

1. Torkham Crossing (Nangarhar Province) The busiest route

Entry & Registration: 631 families (3,338 people) entered through Torkham. Relocation: 343 families (1,859 people) were transported to Nangarhar, Kunar, Laghman, and Kabul provinces, with 1,798,150 afghanis allocated for transportation. Cash Assistance: 557 families received a total of 4,454,000 afghanis. Additional Services: Health and telecommunications services were provided at the Omari Camp.



2. Spin Boldak Crossing (Kandahar Province)

Entry: 18 families (110 people) entered through this crossing. Relocation: 12 families (73 people) were moved to Kabul and Paktika provinces, with 216,000 afghanis allocated for transport. Cash Assistance: 23 families received a total of 208,000 afghanis. Additional Services: Food, health, and telecommunications services were also provided.



3. Pul-i-Abrisham Crossing (Nimroz Province)

Entry: 19 families (82 people) and 305 individual travelers entered here. Cash Assistance: 7 families received a total of 62,000 afghanis. Health Services: 177 people benefited from medical care at this crossing.



4. Islam Qala Crossing (Herat Province)

Entry: 14 families (44 people) entered through Islam Qala. Cash Assistance: These families received a combined total of 88,000 afghanis.



Central Coordination in Kabul

The Transport and Relocation Committee, operating from Kabul, has played a central role in managing internal movement. The committee transferred 104 families (538 people) to various provinces and disbursed 337,520 afghanis to cover their transportation costs.

Background and Context

This wave of returns is part of a broader, ongoing repatriation cycle. In recent months, neighboring countries particularly Pakistan have intensified documentation requirements and, in some cases, initiated deportation drives for undocumented Afghans. Many of those returning have lived abroad for decades, and upon arrival face challenges including lack of shelter, employment, and access to basic services. Afghan authorities, alongside international humanitarian organizations, continue to call for sustained support as the country struggles to reintegrate thousands of returnees each month.

Donate Here