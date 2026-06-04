Three Afghans Among Four Migrant Workers Killed in Suspected Arson Attack in Southern Italy; Two Arrested

ROME/COSENZA – Italian police have arrested two Pakistani nationals on suspicion of murder after four migrant farmworkers including three Afghan nationals and one Pakistani citizen died in a suspected arson attack in the southern region of Calabria. A fifth worker survived with serious injuries.

The incident occurred on Monday evening near a fuel station in the village of Amendolara, in the province of Cosenza. According to Italian media and prosecutors, the victims were trapped inside a vehicle reported by some sources as a tanker truck that was deliberately set on fire. Surveillance camera footage allegedly shows the two suspects locking the vehicle’s doors from the outside, pouring a flammable liquid onto the truck, and igniting it.

Victims Identified as Young Agricultural Workers

The three Afghan victims have been identified as Amin Afzal Khogyani, 28; Safi Ejad, 27; and Esmatullah Qayemi, 19. The Pakistani victim was named as Waseem Khan, 29. All four were employed as seasonal agricultural laborers in Calabria, a region heavily dependent on migrant workers for its farming sector.

The sole survivor, Taj Mohammad, reportedly escaped by breaking a window and fleeing through the flames. He later told investigators that the workers had been subjected to threats and pressure for some time, and that in some cases they were forced to work without pay for more than a month. According to his account, the workers had refused to continue laboring without contracts and under exploitative conditions shortly before the attack.

Arrests and Official Condemnation

Italian prosecutors said two Pakistani men, both aged 32, have been arrested on charges of intentional murder. Investigators believe the attack stemmed from a dispute linked to labor conditions and alleged exploitation.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the killings as a “horrific crime” and a “barbaric act,” vowing that Italy would not retreat in the face of violence. “Italy will not retreat in the face of violence and barbarity,” Meloni wrote on social media platform X. “It is essential to shed full light on this terrible crime and bring all those responsible to justice.” She also expressed her condolences to the victims’ families.

Prosecutor Alessandro D’Alessio, who is leading the investigation, described the case as one of the most horrific crimes he had encountered in three decades of legal work.

International Reaction: Kabul Demands Justice

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the killing of the three Afghan nationals, calling the attack a “criminal and barbaric act” and urging Italian authorities to conduct a thorough investigation, prosecute those responsible, and ensure justice for the victims and their families. The ministry also stressed the importance of safeguarding the lives, dignity, and fundamental rights of Afghan migrants living in Italy and other countries.

Broader Context: Exploitation of Migrant Workers in Italian Agriculture

The tragedy has renewed scrutiny of Italy’s long-standing problem of labour exploitation in the agricultural sector particularly the caporalato system, an illegal network of gangmasters who recruit and exploit migrant workers.

Vulnerable workforce: Human rights groups and labour unions estimate that more than 200,000 undocumented migrant workers are employed across Italy, many in agriculture. Migrants, including refugees and asylum seekers, often face poor working conditions, low wages, unsafe housing, and limited legal protection.

Rising violence: Italian media reported that similar incidents involving attacks on vehicles carrying migrant workers have increased in the Calabria region in recent months, prompting calls for stronger law enforcement measures and improved safeguards.

European dimension: The case comes as European governments continue to debate migration and asylum policies amid rising numbers of arrivals from conflict-affected countries. Many Afghans who fled decades of conflict, economic hardship, and political instability have sought protection across Europe, often ending up in low-paid and insecure jobs.

Aid agencies and trade unions have urged Italian authorities to address the root causes of labour exploitation rather than relying solely on criminal prosecutions after major incidents. They have called for stronger protections for migrant workers, including access to legal employment, formal contracts, adequate housing, and humanitarian assistance.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities have not announced a final motive, but the case has sparked outrage across Italy due to its brutality and has intensified calls for justice for the victims and systemic change for the thousands of migrant workers who remain vulnerable across the country’s agricultural heartlands.

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