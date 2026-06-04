UNICEF Warns Ban on Girls’ Education Is Weakening Afghanistan’s Economy

Ongoing restrictions on girls’ education and women’s employment in Afghanistan are not only weakening the country’s economy but also threatening long-term social stability, according to a UNICEF analysis cited by Forbes magazine.

The report states that the ban on education for girls above sixth grade, combined with severe limits on women’s participation in the workforce, has already reduced Afghanistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) by an estimated 0.5%. While this figure may appear modest, economists warn that the cumulative impact will accelerate as Afghanistan’s population grows and the need for skilled labor increases.

UNICEF further warns that continued restrictions could drastically shrink the pool of skilled workers in the coming years, especially in the health and education sectors. This shortage, the analysis notes, would place additional strain on already fragile public services, potentially leading to higher maternal and child mortality rates, reduced access to primary education for younger children, and a deepening dependency on international aid.

The analysis also highlights that millions of Afghan girls remain deprived of secondary education, which increases the risk of child marriage, poor health outcomes, and worsening child malnutrition. If current policies persist, UNICEF projects that millions more girls could be excluded from secondary education by 2030, while tens of thousands of qualified women including teachers, nurses, and public health workers may remain permanently outside the labor market. This represents not only a moral failure but a structural economic loss.

UNICEF has called on the Taliban authorities to immediately lift restrictions on girls’ education and women’s employment, arguing that doing so would help prevent a further deterioration of Afghanistan’s economic and social conditions. The agency emphasized that no country can achieve sustainable development while systematically excluding half of its population from the workforce and classroom.

Humanitarian and Regional Pressures Worsen the Crisis

The warning comes as Afghanistan faces one of the world’s deepest humanitarian crises, marked by widespread poverty, declining international aid, and mounting economic pressures. United Nations agencies estimate that millions of Afghans continue to rely on humanitarian assistance for food, healthcare, and basic services. Funding shortfalls in 2024 and 2025 have already forced aid organizations to scale back operations, leaving many communities without access to even minimal support.

Regional instability has further compounded these challenges. Persistent tensions along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border and recent security incidents have disrupted vital trade routes and contributed to population displacement. In addition, the broader conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States has heightened geopolitical uncertainty across the region, raising concerns about economic spillover effects including reduced investment, fluctuating food and fuel prices, and diminished remittance flows that millions of Afghan families depend on.

International Consensus on Women’s Economic Participation

International financial institutions, including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, have repeatedly argued that expanding access to education and employment for women is critical to Afghanistan’s long-term economic recovery. Aid agencies also stress that female participation in healthcare, education, and public services remains essential for addressing humanitarian needs particularly in a conservative society where women often cannot be treated or taught by men.

Without a reversal of current policies, UNICEF warns, Afghanistan risks not only a lost generation of educated women but also a future of deepened poverty, weakened public institutions, and chronic instability. The choice, the report implies, is stark: invest in half the population or continue a slow economic collapse.

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