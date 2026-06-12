Three Women Injured After Vehicle Plows Into Group in Kabul

Three women were injured after a vehicle struck a group of young women in western Kabul, local authorities confirmed on Thursday, several days after video footage of the incident circulated widely on social media and prompted public concern.

Khalid Zadran, spokesperson for the Kabul police, said the injured women were transported to a hospital shortly after the incident and are currently in stable condition. He added that authorities have identified the suspected driver and are continuing efforts to locate and arrest him.

According to local reports, the incident occurred on Sunday in Kabul’s sixth police district when a white Toyota Land Cruiser allegedly drove into a group of young women walking along the roadside. Witnesses and local sources claimed that the vehicle had heavily tinted windows and was operating without visible license plates, raising questions about its identification and ownership.

Officials have not released information regarding the identities of the victims or the circumstances leading up to the collision. They have also not indicated whether investigators believe the act was deliberate or accidental. The absence of an arrest several days after the incident, despite police statements that the suspect has been identified, has led to growing public scrutiny and calls for greater transparency in the investigation.

The circulation of video footage showing the aftermath of the incident has intensified discussion on social media, with many users expressing concern over public safety and urging authorities to ensure accountability. Independent verification of some of the online claims remains limited.

The case comes amid continuing concerns about the security and treatment of women in Afghanistan. In recent years, restrictions affecting women’s access to education, employment, freedom of movement, and participation in public life have drawn sustained criticism from international organizations and human rights advocates. Observers have also warned that many women face significant barriers in seeking legal protection or obtaining justice through official channels.

International attention to women’s rights in Afghanistan has remained high, with the United Nations, foreign governments, and numerous human rights organizations repeatedly calling for stronger safeguards, impartial investigations into alleged abuses, and accountability where violations occur.

The Kabul incident also follows recent unrest in the Jebrail area of Herat, where residents reportedly protested the detention of women over alleged dress-code violations. According to reports, security forces dispersed the demonstration, resulting in casualties and injuries. The events in Herat drew expressions of concern and condemnation from international actors, including the European Union and the United Nations, further highlighting ongoing debates over the rights and protection of women in Afghanistan.

Authorities have not announced when the suspect in the Kabul vehicle incident is expected to be apprehended, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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