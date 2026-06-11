Afghanistan A Stun India A by 4 Runs in Rain-Hit Tri-Nation Series Opener

Colombo, Sri Lanka – Afghanistan A launched their campaign in the Sri Lanka A Teams’ Tri-Nation Series with a thrilling four-run victory over India A on Thursday, prevailing under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method after rain twice threatened to wash away the contest.

The match, played at the P. Sara Oval, was a rollercoaster of high scores, frequent weather interruptions, and a tense, abbreviated chase that swung back and forth before Afghanistan emerged triumphant.

India A Post Mammoth Total

After winning the toss and electing to field first, Afghanistan A’s bowlers faced an uphill task as India A’s batters capitalized on a good surface. India A piled up an imposing 349 for 9 in 49 overs, putting the Afghan side under significant scoreboard pressure from the outset.

The Indian innings was built on several key contributions, with the top and middle order finding gaps and boundaries with regularity. However, Afghanistan fought back late, preventing India from crossing the 350-run mark.

Right-arm pacer Abdullah Ahmadzai was the standout performer with the ball, claiming career-best List A figures of 5 for 68 his first five-wicket haul at this level. He received solid support from Farmanullah Safi, who picked up 3 for 85, as the duo combined to dismiss India’s lower order and stem the flow of runs.

Rain, DLS, and a Gritty Chase

Rain, which had briefly interrupted the first innings, returned during Afghanistan’s response, forcing a reduction in overs. The contest was shortened to 38 overs, and under the revised DLS calculation, Afghanistan A were set a challenging target of 294 runs—requiring a run rate of nearly 7.74 per over.

The chase began with intent. Afghanistan’s openers put on a rapid 63-run partnership, signaling their determination to stay ahead of the required rate. Despite losing a few wickets in the middle overs, captain Imran Mir anchored the innings superbly with an unbeaten 75 off 68 balls (strike rate 110.2). He found a resilient partner in Baheer Shah, who remained not out on 51, and together they engineered a match-defining 108-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Just as the pair had brought Afghanistan ahead of the DLS par score, another rain shower halted play for a third time. With no possibility of resumption, the match was called off, and Afghanistan were declared winners by a razor-thin margin of four runs as per the DLS method.

All-Round Heroics Earn Imran Mir Player of the Match

Imran Mir delivered an all-round performance worthy of the top honor. In addition to his unbeaten half-century, he had earlier contributed 1 for 24 with his off-spin, bowling a tidy four-over spell in the truncated Indian innings. He was named Player of the Match for his composed leadership and clutch batting under pressure.

What’s Next

The victory gives Afghanistan A a winning start in the tri-nation tournament, which also features hosts Sri Lanka A. The Afghans will look to carry this momentum forward when they face Sri Lanka A in their next match on Saturday at the same venue. India A, meanwhile, will need to regroup quickly to stay in contention.

Brief Scores:

India A: 349/9 in 49 overs (Abdullah Ahmadzai 5/68, Farmanullah Safi 3/85)

Afghanistan A: 294/3 in 38 overs (target 294, DLS) Imran Mir 75, Baheer Shah 51

Result: Afghanistan A won by 4 runs (DLS method)

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