UN Demands Civilian Protection After Pakistani Airstrikes Kill Dozens in Afghanistan

The United Nations has issued a strong call for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure following Pakistani airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan that reportedly killed scores of people, including women and children.

The Pakistani military conducted airstrikes late Sunday in the provinces of Paktika, Paktia, and Kunar. According to the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), at least 28 civilians were killed and 49 injured in the strikes preliminary figures that may rise as verification continues . Women and children are among the victims .

Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government reported even higher casualties. Deputy spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat stated that the attacks killed 36 civilians and wounded 163 others . In one of the deadliest incidents, officials alleged that Pakistani aircraft struck a civilian home in Paktia’s Chamkani district, then targeted the same location again when residents gathered to rescue survivors a controversial tactic known as a “double-tap” strike . The Taliban condemned the operation as a “cowardly act of aggression” .

Pakistan has defended its actions, stating that security forces carried out a “well planned intelligence based ground operation” supported by airstrikes targeting militant hideouts linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) . Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the operation followed multiple terrorist incidents in Pakistan, including an attack on the Pakistan Rangers headquarters in Karachi that killed three security personnel .

UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed deep concern over the escalating violence and “calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the protection of civilians” . UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric reiterated the call for all parties to uphold international humanitarian law: “We continue to call on all parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law and reiterate that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected at all times” .

The attacks have reportedly triggered displacement, with UN humanitarian teams on the ground assessing needs and preparing to deliver emergency assistance . The Norwegian Refugee Council also urged both Pakistan and the Taliban to protect civilians and resolve their differences through dialogue .

The strikes represent the latest escalation in months of worsening cross-border hostilities between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Despite Chinese-mediated talks in April aimed at reducing tensions, violence has continued to flare, with accusations exchanged over militant safe havens and violations of sovereignty .

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