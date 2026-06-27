UNDP Reaffirms Commitment to Drug Treatment and Harm Reduction in Afghanistan Amid Deepening Humanitarian Crisis

Marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining drug treatment and harm reduction services across Afghanistan, stressing that access to healthcare and the protection of human rights remain indispensable as the country endures one of the world’s most severe addiction crises.

In a statement released on Friday, the UNDP emphasized that it continues to work closely with international partners to deliver life-saving services for people who use drugs, particularly within Afghanistan’s fragile and overstretched humanitarian setting where years of conflict, economic collapse, and recurrent natural disasters have left millions in urgent need of basic care.

Central to these efforts are programs financed through the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, which support harm reduction initiatives across multiple provinces. These include opioid substitution therapy (OST), a medically supervised intervention that reduces the health and social harms of dependency while improving adherence to broader healthcare regimens. The UNDP noted that such services not only curb the transmission of blood-borne diseases like HIV and hepatitis C but also serve as entry points for mental health support, primary care, and social reintegration.

The agency said the programs are deliberately designed to expand access to essential medical services, protect marginalized and at-risk communities, and foster long-term recovery pathways for individuals and families affected by substance use disorders. Special attention is given to women, internally displaced persons, and returning migrants, who often face heightened stigma and barriers to treatment.

Afghanistan has long been one of the world’s largest producers of opium, and the intersection of decades of war, pervasive poverty, mass unemployment, and forced displacement has fueled endemic levels of addiction. United Nations estimates suggest that between 2.5 and 3.5 million Afghans roughly 6–8 percent of the population are directly or indirectly affected by drug use, placing immense strain on a healthcare system already crippled by funding shortfalls, brain drain, and crumbling infrastructure.

Humanitarian organizations, including UNICEF and the World Food Programme (WFP), have repeatedly warned that worsening poverty, acute food insecurity, and severely limited access to health facilities are compounding the vulnerability of Afghan families. They caution that economic destitution and the near-total collapse of public mental health services have intensified trauma, depression, and anxiety driving many toward substance use as a coping mechanism. Young people, who constitute a majority of Afghanistan’s population, are especially at risk, with limited educational and employment opportunities leaving them susceptible to both drug experimentation and exploitation by illicit networks.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also highlighted that addiction remains a major public health challenge, with fewer than 10 percent of those in need able to access any form of structured rehabilitation. Chronic underfunding, a severe shortage of specialized treatment centers particularly in rural areas and a lack of trained addiction specialists continue to restrict the availability of detoxification, psychosocial counseling, and aftercare services.

United Nations agencies and humanitarian actors collectively argue that expanding prevention, treatment, and community-based recovery programs is not merely a health imperative but a socioeconomic one. Without sustained investment in harm reduction and rehabilitation, the long-term costs of drug dependency measured in lost productivity, family breakdown, increased crime, and overburdened hospitals will continue to undermine Afghanistan’s fragile social fabric and any prospects for sustainable development.

As international funding remains uncertain and the Taliban-administered government faces isolation on many global platforms, the UNDP has called for pragmatic, needs-based engagement that prioritizes civilian well-being. “We cannot afford to look away,” the statement urged. “Saving lives and upholding dignity must transcend politics. In Afghanistan, that means meeting people where they are with medicine, with compassion, and with unwavering support for their right to health.”

The road ahead remains daunting, but the UNDP and its partners insist that even modest, sustained interventions can yield transformative outcomes provided the international community does not relent in its financial and technical backing. For millions of Afghans caught in the grip of addiction, these services are not just a lifeline; they are, in many cases, the only line.

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