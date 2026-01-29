National Cancer Hospital Inaugurated in Kabul, Aims to Transform Care for Afghan Patients

A major milestone in Afghanistan’s healthcare landscape was reached on Thursday, Sawlah 9th (January 29th), with the official inauguration of the National Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment Hospital in Kabul. The opening ceremony was attended by senior officials from the Taliban’s Ministry of Public Health, representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO), and other international partners, marking a collaborative effort to address the country’s growing cancer crisis.

A Significant Step in Closing the Care Gap

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Edwin Seneza Salvador, the WHO Representative for Afghanistan, hailed the hospital as a transformative development. “Today marks a significant step that demonstrates our shared commitment to cancer treatment in Afghanistan,” he stated.

Dr. Salvador outlined the hospital’s comprehensive services, which will be provided under one roof: services. The facility will operate as a national referral center, supporting patients from all 34 provinces. It currently has plans for expansion to a 200-bed facility in the coming years.

To build local expertise, over 60 Afghan doctors, nurses, and pharmacists have already been trained in oncology, chemotherapy administration, and palliative care through blended online and practical programs. Dr. Salvador also announced WHO’s commitment to assist in procuring essential cancer medicines, particularly pain management drugs.

“Together with national institutions and our partners, we will support the expansion of cancer services beyond Kabul,” he pledged. This includes strengthening regional cancer centers, improving diagnostic capabilities, and enhancing national cancer surveillance and registry systems.

A critical pledge was made regarding radiotherapy services, a cornerstone of cancer treatment long absent in Afghanistan. “We will facilitate radiotherapy services, meaning Afghans would no longer need to travel abroad for this critical treatment,” Dr. Salvador said, attributing the progress to a strong partnership with the Ministry of Public Health.

Addressing a Mounting Health Crisis

The hospital’s opening responds to an urgent and escalating need. WHO figures, cited by the health ministry, indicate that nearly 20,000 people are diagnosed with cancer in Afghanistan annually, with about 15,000 deaths. Last year on World Cancer Day, the Taliban’s Ministry of Public Health reported a sharp rise in cases, with nearly 6,000 registered in Kabul alone the previous year.

According to a previous WHO five-year survey, 23,000 Afghans are diagnosed with oral and esophageal cancer each year, with over half succumbing to the disease. Breast cancer remains the most common form, predominantly affecting women.

For years, Afghan patients faced a dire situation: overcrowded centers with limited services, forcing them to seek treatment far from home or abroad. Dr. Salvador acknowledged this history, stating, “Today, we are taking a significant step to change this situation.”

The new seven-story hospital building was handed over to the National Cancer Control Program last year (2025) by the Ministry of Public Health, with generous support from the European Union. The WHO then supported its renovation and re-equipping.

International Support and Domestic Plans

Noor Jalal Jalali, the Taliban’s Minister of Public Health, confirmed that the hospital was established on the ministry’s proposal and approved by the Taliban’s supreme leader, Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada. He emphasized plans to soon launch specialized training programs to develop domestic specialists.

Highlighting key international support, Jalali noted, “India has so far provided one million dollars in assistance for cancer, totaling ten tons of medicines and equipment.” He confirmed ongoing plans to establish radiotherapy facilities with India’s assistance.

In a continuation of this support, India recently dispatched an additional 2.5 tons of anti-cancer medicines to Kabul, following a shipment of nearly seven tons just days earlier. This humanitarian aid is intended to bolster treatment stocks and strengthen overall health services.

Abdul Wali Haqqani, Deputy Minister for Health Service Delivery, and Dr. Khalid Khan Khalid, Deputy of the National Cancer Control Program, both stressed the hospital’s capacity. “We assure citizens that we can diagnose and treat all cancer patients here with our available equipment and facilities,” Dr. Khalid stated.

The Pakistan Pathway and New RealitiesKabul

The hospital’s enhanced capacity addresses a critical vulnerability for Afghan patients. For years, due to the lack of advanced oncology services—especially radiotherapy—within Afghanistan, many patients traveled to Pakistan for treatment. Cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar host large, specialized cancer hospitals offering comprehensive care that was historically more accessible and affordable than options in Iran, India, or Turkey.

However, this pathway has become increasingly difficult. Following clashes along the Durand Line in October and subsequent stricter Pakistani visa policies, travel for Afghan patients has been severely restricted. The new national hospital, therefore, emerges as an even more vital domestic lifeline.

Persistent Challenges and Cautious Hope

Despite the optimism of officials, some cancer patients and their families express ongoing concern, citing serious shortages of equipment and services for proper diagnosis and treatment that persist nationwide. The success of the new center will depend on sustained international funding, reliable supply chains for medicines and equipment, and the continuous training of medical staff.

The inauguration of the National Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment Hospital represents a beacon of hope for thousands of Afghans. It symbolizes a concerted, if nascent, effort to bring critical cancer care home, aiming to save lives and alleviate the heavy burden on patients and their families in a nation striving to rebuild its healthcare system amidst profound challenges.

Donate Here