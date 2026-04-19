WHO Delivers 374 Medical Kits to Jawzjan Public Health Department

The World Health Organization (WHO) has supplied 374 medical kits to the Public Health Department of Jawzjan Province in northern Afghanistan, according to a statement released on Sunday by the country’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH).

In a post shared on its official X account, the MoPH confirmed that the kits were formally handed over to the pharmacy department of Jawzjan’s Public Health Directorate. The transfer took place in the presence of a designated delegation from the provincial health authorities.

Public Health Director for Jawzjan, Syed Ziaullah Hosseini, expressed his gratitude to WHO for its ongoing support and services. He emphasized that the assistance would be utilized effectively, in line with the health sector’s priority needs, and would contribute to improving medical services across the province.

According to the ministry, the supplied medical kits are expected to significantly enhance the readiness of local health facilities. They will also play a critical role in improving patient care, particularly during emergencies and mass casualty incidents, by ensuring that essential medical supplies are readily available.

This delivery is part of WHO’s broader efforts to support Afghanistan’s fragile health system, which continues to face challenges related to funding shortages, infrastructure damage, and limited access to care, especially in rural and conflict-affected areas.

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