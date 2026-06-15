Afghan Officials Press Chinese Delegation to Expedite Long-Stalled Mes Aynak Copper Mine Project

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum has called for the immediate acceleration of the long-delayed Mes Aynak copper mining project during a high-level meeting with a Chinese delegation in Kabul.

According to a ministry statement, Abdul Rahman Qanit, the Deputy Minister for Policy and Programs, met on Sunday with a delegation led by Wei Huaxiang, Consul General of the Asian Affairs Department of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, alongside China’s ambassador to Afghanistan. The talks centered on reviving the multi-billion-dollar project, which has remained largely dormant for over a decade and a half.

The meeting focused on the current status of the Mes Aynak copper mine one of Afghanistan’s largest and most strategically significant mining assets as well as the persistent challenges, technical requirements, and practical steps necessary to move the project forward.

Both sides reviewed recent developments and explored potential pathways to break the deadlock. The Chinese delegation underscored the longstanding friendly relations between Afghanistan and China, while sharing its assessment of the project’s progress, operational conditions, and remaining hurdles. The delegation also presented a number of new proposals aimed at facilitating the project’s advancement, though specific details were not disclosed.

Qanit emphasized the strategic significance of Mes Aynak for both nations, describing it as a major economic venture capable of strengthening bilateral cooperation and contributing meaningfully to Afghanistan’s economic development. He stated that there are currently no major obstacles preventing the start of practical work and urged the contracting company to fulfill its contractual commitments without further delay. “Implementation must begin as soon as possible,” he was quoted as saying.

The discussions come as Afghan authorities seek to accelerate the development of the country’s vast, largely untapped mineral resources estimated to be worth over $1 trillion and attract greater foreign investment into the mining sector. The Islamic Emirate administration has made resource extraction a cornerstone of its push for economic self-reliance.

Background and Context

Mes Aynak, located roughly 40 kilometers southeast of Kabul in Logar Province, is one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper deposits, with estimated reserves of nearly 12 million metric tons of copper. A 30-year mining contract was awarded to a Chinese consortium led by Metallurgical Corporation of China (MCC) in 2008 for $3 billion, making it Afghanistan’s first major foreign investment deal of its kind.

However, the project has remained stalled for years due to a complex web of challenges, including:

Security concerns: Insurgent activity in Logar province has repeatedly disrupted access and operations.

Archaeological treasures: The site sits atop a 2,600-year-old Buddhist monastic complex, including stupas, statues, and manuscripts. International pressure to preserve these relics has led to lengthy and costly excavations.

Contractual and political disputes: Disagreements over infrastructure development (such as a proposed $600 million power plant and railroad), taxation, and profit-sharing have hindered progress.

Regime change: The 2021 Taliban takeover introduced new diplomatic and financial hurdles, including questions over the validity of previous contracts and sanctions-related complications.

Despite these obstacles, both sides have recently signaled renewed interest. China, which has not officially recognized the Taliban government but maintains a diplomatic presence, has been cautiously expanding economic engagement, while Afghan authorities view Mes Aynak as a potential catalyst for broader industrial development and job creation projected to employ thousands directly and indirectly.

No new timeline for construction or copper extraction has been announced. However, Afghan officials expressed optimism following the meeting, stating that technical teams from both sides are expected to meet again in the coming months to finalize an action plan.

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