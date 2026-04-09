Intellectual Freedom The Survival of the Pashtun Nation

Intellectual freedom is not merely a philosophical slogan. it is the strongest pillar for the survival of every living, dignified, and self reliant nation. A people whose minds are chained no matter how large their population, how strong their emotions, or how powerful their weapons can still remain pawns in someone else’s game. History repeatedly teaches us that nations rise to great heights when they break the chains of restricted thinking, and they decline when the doors of questioning are closed upon them.

Intellectual freedom does not mean abandoning religion, culture, or tradition. Rather, it means using reason behind everything. It gives a person the right to question, to doubt, to analyze, to research, and then to decide. When intellectual freedom is taken away, reason stops functioning, emotions take control, and emotions detached from reason give birth to extremism, rigidity, prejudice, and blind imitation.

Throughout history, Pashtun leaders have presented remarkable examples of intellectual courage. Khushal Khan Khattak was not only a warrior but also a thinker, a poet, and a critic of his time. Rahman Baba offered the philosophy of love instead of force. Bacha Khan and Samad Khan chose the path of nonviolence instead of the gun. These personalities prove that Pashtuns, at their core, are people of thought, questioning, and awareness not blind followers of imitation.

However, over time, prolonged global and local wars, political exploitation, religious extremism, rigid religious curricula, terrorism, and economic deprivation pushed Pashtun society into a state where thinking became a crime. Anyone who asks questions is labeled as an infidel, irreligious, or a traitor. This environment is extremely dangerous because it kills the human mind. And when the mind dies, the body becomes easily usable for others’ wars and objectives.

Intellectual freedom is vital for a nation and for individuals because it gives them the ability to distinguish between friend and foe, truth and falsehood, and to recognize their collective and personal interests. Without thought, a person follows every slogan, group, or leader blindly. A thoughtful person, however, first asks. Who benefits from this slogan? Who is this war for? Who sacrifices, and who gains?

Pashtuns cannot achieve intellectual freedom overnight, as decades of conditioning cannot be undone in a day. Yet it remains a possible and necessary journey.

The first and most essential step is the education of both men and women education not merely for employment, but for building national consciousness. Schools and universities must give children, women, and youth the courage to question, discuss, and think.

Curricula must include science, history, philosophy, literature, and critical thinking. Religious seminaries should also be connected with modern sciences so that students are not only memorizers of texts but aware individuals of their times.

The second step is promoting the culture of reading. A nation that does not read books will always listen to and accept others’ stories. Pashtun youth must exchange books like friends, read diverse viewpoints, listen to opposing ideas, and draw their own conclusions. This intellectual diversity strengthens and matures the mind.

The third step is freedom of expression. A healthy and aware society is formed when people can express their opinions and criticism without fear. When the doors of expression are closed, hidden anger builds up inside people. If this anger finds no outlet through dialogue and reason, it gradually transforms into violence and hatred. Thus, freedom of expression is not only a right but a requirement for social peace and stability.

The fourth step is to remove religion from the tools of fear, coercion, and force, and restore it to its original place of morality, mercy, tolerance, and humanity. Islam is a religion of reflection, contemplation, and questioning not blind imitation. When religion begins to speak the language of force, its spirit dies and only its form remains. It then becomes a political and social weapon for control. Religion is meaningful only when it teaches awareness, justice, ethics, and human dignity not fear and submission.

The Quran repeatedly invites humans to think, to reason, and to seek truth. This shows that faith is not weakened by questioning; rather, it becomes stronger. But when religious authorities create an environment where questioning is considered a sin, religion slowly separates from ethics and becomes a tool of power and manipulation, used to provoke emotions, divide people, and enforce control.

The fifth step is national dialogue. Pashtuns must engage in continuous conversations among themselves between young and old, between the educated and the religious, between villages and cities. Such dialogue not only allows exchange of ideas but gradually breaks the long standing walls built in the name of hatred and violence. Through this, Pashtuns can strengthen their social bonds, shared values, and mutual respect.

Intellectual freedom is not deviation. It is recognizing the mind as a trust given by God and using it sincerely in the pursuit of truth and justice. It is not rebellion, but awareness. It is the name of responsibility and thoughtful choice, where decisions are made in the light of faith, ethics, and knowledge.

If Pashtuns truly achieve intellectual freedom, no internal or external force will be able to use them as soldiers for others’ wars or political objectives. No false slogan, emotional propaganda, or proxy coercion will easily deceive them. The power of awareness will stand firm against all deception.

Pashtuns will choose their own path, make decisions through reason, and shape their future independently. True freedom of a nation lies in this intellectual freedom, through which it regains its identity, dignity, and will to live and becomes the architect of its own future.

Donate Here