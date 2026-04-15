Wars change, but the victims remain the same Pashtuns

War is not only the name of guns and weapons. Behind every war, there is also a conflict of ideas, plans, interests, and gains. History shows that the names of wars, their justifications, and their slogans change, but their outcome often remains the same. Some nations repeatedly find themselves living amid ruins and battlefields.

If we look at the past decades of our region, we see a repeating pattern: conflict after conflict. The names of these wars have changed, but their results have not. Homes have been destroyed, people displaced, schools and universities ruined, and blood spilled. Smoke from explosives has risen from villages, homes, and cities, while graveyards have filled. The wars have changed form, but the victims have remained the same the Pashtuns.

From the late twentieth century until today, Pashtun regions have remained arenas for the rivalries of major powers. At times, war here has been waged in the name of faith and religion; at other times, in the name of security and stability sometimes labeled as a matter of strategic interest, and sometimes as part of the war on terror. Yet, whenever decisions were made in distant capitals and major cities, their consequences were felt in Pashtun lands.

Maps and plans were drawn elsewhere, but they were implemented in our villages, markets, and homes.

Geography itself is neutral, but when politics enters it, geography turns into destiny. Pashtuns live at what is often called a key crossroads of Asia. This should have been a hub of trade and prosperity, yet it has repeatedly turned into a testing ground for wars.

Powerful countries came, pursued their objectives, found their allies, and left. What remained behind? Ruined land, displaced people, destroyed markets, and a weakened economy. This is the core pain: decisions are made there, but sacrifices are made here.

Changing names does not change reality. The young man who once went to the front line for one slogan is now viewed with suspicion under another. The region once considered important for strategic purposes is now described as a dangerous zone. History has seen many such shifts, but a mother’s tears, a child’s orphanhood, and the destruction of homes have not changed. The terminology of war evolves, but people’s lives remain overshadowed by insecurity, distrust, and economic hardship.

A fundamental question arises here: were Pashtuns merely victims, or were they also used as instruments for implementing others’ policies? True sacrifice implies conscious choice for a value or cause. But when a people have no role in policymaking and instead become the ground where policies are executed, this is not merely victimhood it is exploitation. Many moments in regional history show a clear divide between decision-makers and those who suffered the consequences.

However, external powers alone cannot explain the whole story. Any nation that lacks an organized intellectual framework, a shared national vision, and a long-term strategic outlook quickly becomes a playground for others. Pashtun society, for a long time, remained rooted in tribal structures, local loyalties, and personal influence. Ethnic consciousness often existed in emotional form, but lacked organized political and intellectual foundations. When emotion replaces analysis and reason, decisions are made based on short-term impulses rather than long-term benefit.

War does not only take lives, it weakens social structures. Prolonged insecurity reduces investment, halts industrial growth, harms education, and deprives young generations of opportunities. When generations grow up under the shadow of guns and explosions, cultures of mistrust, division, and violence slowly become normalized. This is a deeper loss, leaving psychological and cultural scars alongside physical destruction.

Alongside physical war, there is also a war of narratives. Pashtuns have often been viewed through a security lens. In international and regional discourse, the region is frequently associated with danger and extremism. When a nation is consistently presented negatively to the world, the world begins to accept that image. This is a battle of perception with political and economic consequences. Until a people tell their own story, others will define it according to their needs.

To break this cycle, change must begin with thought. Politics based only on emotion and short term slogans easily falls prey to others’ strategic games. What is needed is political awareness, a shared national vision, and organized educational and economic programs. A common framework is required one that rises above tribal and partisan lines and works for long-term stability. Education, economic independence, and clear thinking are the paths that move a nation from being used to being self-determining.

Nations move beyond repeated suffering when they read their history not only for grief, but for learning and analysis. If history is remembered only for pain, the future will repeat the same pattern. But if history is studied as a lesson, the future can change.

It must be remembered that wars will not disappear from the world, as states and powers always act through rivalry. But no nation is destined to remain forever on the front line. Until we develop a shared national mindset, a strategic vision for our homeland, and political awareness, this cycle will continue. The names of wars will change, new slogans and policies will appear, but the state of mourning will remain the same and the victims will once again be the Pashtuns.

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