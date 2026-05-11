Ariana Afghan Airlines Slashes Cargo Rates on Kabul–Delhi Route to Boost Exports

In a strategic move to support Afghanistan’s struggling trade and export sector, Ariana Afghan Airlines has announced a significant reduction in cargo service rates on the busy Kabul–Delhi route. The airline hopes the price cut will make air freight more accessible to local traders and exporters, many of whom have faced rising logistics costs and limited trade corridors.

Effective immediately, the new cargo rate has been set at $1.20 per kilogram, a sharp decrease from previous pricing. The measure is designed to lower the financial barriers for businesses looking to ship perishable goods, dried fruits, carpets, and other Afghan products to the Indian market.

Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharafat, head of Ariana Afghan Airlines, stated that the decision is expected to play a pivotal role in increasing exports of domestic products while strengthening commercial activity between Afghanistan and India.

“Lowering cargo tariffs is not just about affordability it’s about creating a lifeline for Afghan producers who rely on export revenues,” Sharafat said. “We believe this step will stimulate more frequent shipments, encourage new trading partnerships, and help restore Afghanistan’s presence in regional markets.”

Sharafat also hinted at future improvements, noting that Ariana will continue to introduce new measures in the coming months to enhance service quality, expand cargo handling capacity, and better meet the evolving needs of its customers. Potential upgrades could include streamlined customs coordination, temperature-controlled shipping options, and additional flight frequencies.

The Kabul–Delhi air corridor remains a vital link for Afghan businesses, especially given ongoing overland trade restrictions and higher sea freight costs. Industry observers say the reduced rates could also help curb informal cross-border trade by encouraging more shipments through official, trackable channels.

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